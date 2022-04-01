With Seneca payment, casino cash will again flow to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca

But the Senecas weren't happy about it. The tribe's president, Matthew Pagels, said the governor turned the long-disputed payment into "ransom money."

Brown, however, offered a different take on the situation.

"I think it's good that the Seneca Nation has finally voted to send this money to the state," he said. "We have been waiting for this money for years. We will put it to good use."

The money covers five years – 2017 through 2021 – in which the Senecas insisted they no longer had to share slot machine revenues with the state.

Under the 14-year compact that the state and the Senecas struck in 2002 that led to the creation of the tribe's three casinos, the Senecas agreed to send 25% of their slot revenues to the state over the last seven years of the agreement.

That deal included a provision for an automatic seven-year renewal, but the Senecas insisted that there was no provision in it that forced them to share revenues with the state during the renewal period.

Courts have repeatedly disagreed, ordering the Senecas to pay the money to the state, but the tribe was unwilling to do so until Hochul forced their hand.