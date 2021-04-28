With redistricting, earmuff-shaped congressional district could return

So far, the commission effort isn't inspiring much confidence.

"The rules are all new to everyone and the process is all new to everyone and the players have never done it before and the layers of decision-making are more complicated than ever before," said Roman Hedges, retired deputy secretary of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee and a veteran of four rounds of redistricting. "So it's going to be hard."

What's more, the law allows the state Legislature to reject the redistricting plan the commission draws up – and a referendum set to be on the ballot in November would make it even easier for the Legislature to do so. That being the case, political insiders from both parties privately said they expect the heavily Democratic Legislature to draw the new district lines.

Given that the state's commission will have to draw up the map first, though, state legislatures in Republican states are likely to finish their reapportionment processes before the New York State Legislature even addresses the issue. Those legislatures are likely to draw lines that benefit the GOP, legislators in heavily Democratic states will be under pressure to do just the opposite in hopes of preserving their party's narrow majority in the House.