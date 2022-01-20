With political future settled, retiring Reed has guarded praise for Hochul

"She held a call with all of us as members of the delegation, much different than the prior administration," Reed said. "She was reaching out to us, which we found to be very positive. Her staff has been very responsive to us ... That's good. That's what we need: more communication of that nature."

But Reed also noted that in the past two months, Hochul excluded Republicans from a meeting and a call she had with Democratic members of Congress from New York.

"That's very problematic. That did not sit well with me or other members from the Republican side," Reed said. "That being said, I'm always an optimist, and I just hope she continues to be the Kathy Hochul that we worked with in Congress, who knows that there are people on our side of the aisle that are not devils, that are not evil, and will want to work with them for the sake of getting something done for New Yorkers."

Asked how his sudden withdrawal from electoral politics changed things for him as a member of the House, Reed said: "One of the things is that it does free up a tremendous amount of time."

