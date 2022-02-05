 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With plowing stymied, Niagara Falls police announce alternate parking crackdown
Snow Storm Clean up

Keyonn Martin and her daughter Leyonna walk in the street on snow-covered 24th Street in Niagara Falls, where sidewalks still had several inches of snow on them Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

 John Hickey

Snowplows have had their share of trouble clearing narrow residential streets in Niagara Falls because of vehicles parked along both curbs.

Saturday, the city Police Department posted a social media message announcing that officers will begin cracking down on violations of the city's alternate-side overnight parking rules.

"The Department of Public Works has been working very hard at clearing the city streets, after our most recent snowstorm," the post said. "Unfortunately, they can only plow where they can drive."

On Facebook, the police posted photos of streets with cars parked on both sides and announced that starting Saturday night, it would be "strictly enforcing 11p-7a alternate parking. Cars that are parked on the wrong side of the road will be immediately ticketed and if we cannot locate the owner we will be forced to tow them."

