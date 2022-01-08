With Park Police numbers falling, union calls for hiring effort to keep visitors safe

Visitors to state parks in New York have plenty to keep their attention, from dramatic vistas and trails to historic markers and waterfalls that attract people from around the world.
What they might not have noticed over the past few years is a smaller, less-diverse Park Police force, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic and economic realities. And the union representing the nearly 200 members of the force says the dropoff could lead to life-or-death consequences.
“We are a proactive police force that is often called upon to save the life of a person experiencing a mental health crisis, and these current deficits are jeopardizing the state’s ability to keep people safe," said Manny Vilar, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, the union that represents the Park Police and other agencies.
State Parks said the dropoff is 24%, from 260 in 2019 to 196 now. A news release from the union contended the dropoff was 51%, from 387 officers to 190.
Whichever set of numbers is correct, Vilar said the result is negative.
Because of the high attrition, Vilar testified last year in favor of a bill to formally merge the Park Police into the State Police, but the bill went nowhere in the Legislature.
The union last week issued a statement complaining about an "ill-conceived" 2019 executive order from former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that attempted to merge the two agencies. Lt. James Hy, who works at Letchworth and serves on the PBA board, representing captains and lieutenants, pointed the finger at Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid for allegedly preventing more Park Police hiring.
"They’ve decimated our numbers since 2019 and we believe it’s intentional, to simply have us die on the vine," Hy said.
“Commissioner Kulleseid is committed to ensuring the highest level of safety in our park system – and that includes a professional, properly equipped and diverse Park Police force," State Parks said in a prepared statement Friday. The statement said the state had a hiring freeze during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most police agencies in New York allow officers to retire with full pensions after 20 years, but the Park Police and the other PBA units – the Environmental Conservation Police, State University Police and forest rangers – have to work 25 years to achieve that.
On Dec. 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have given those agencies 20-year retirements, saying that the PBA and the agencies should agree on terms before a law is introduced to implement them.
"The commissioner agrees with the governor that we should explore all options to meet high standards for our workforce, and looks forward to working with the governor, the State Police and the PBA on advancing our shared goal of providing a safe and enjoyable park system," the Parks statement said.
The Niagara region, which covers all state parks in Niagara and Erie counties, handled 136 mental health calls in 2021, the union source said – mostly at Niagara Falls. That led to 33 actual interventions and four suicides in 2021, the PBA said.
The Genesee Region had 92 mental health calls and two suicides. Most of those calls were at Letchworth's Genesee River gorge, Hy said.
"If we’re not there, proactively policing these facilities that have an inherent risk of danger – a 500-foot gorge at Letchworth, or Niagara Falls – if we’re not there and we’re relying on a reactive policing mentality, it’s quite frankly going to be death investigations and recoveries and cleanups, versus less of those interventions," Hy said.
Besides the salary and retirement issues, Hy said local police departments looking to diversify their rosters are hiring Park Police officers, especially women and Blacks, who are already trained and don't have to go through a police academy course.
Estimated figures provided by the PBA said that of 498 officers who graduated from the Park Police academy since 2000, there were 65 women, 10 Blacks and 18 Latinos. Today, the force includes 20 women, three Blacks and seven Latinos.
“That’s completely upside down," Hy said. "I’ve been here for 30 years and never have we had such an undiverse police department."
Park Police officers customarily begin their careers in the downstate region, but after a few years Western New York natives historically have been allowed to transfer closer to home.
However, transfers have been halted, Hy said, stranding Western New Yorkers downstate. The solution many of them have chosen is to quit the Park Police and find a job with a local police agency in Western New York.
"You can get rid of us, but nobody’s going to truly replace what you have. We are a proactive police department with a lot of skills," Hy said.