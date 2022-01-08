With Park Police numbers falling, union calls for hiring effort to keep visitors safe

Visitors to state parks in New York have plenty to keep their attention, from dramatic vistas and trails to historic markers and waterfalls that attract people from around the world.

What they might not have noticed over the past few years is a smaller, less-diverse Park Police force, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic and economic realities. And the union representing the nearly 200 members of the force says the dropoff could lead to life-or-death consequences.

“We are a proactive police force that is often called upon to save the life of a person experiencing a mental health crisis, and these current deficits are jeopardizing the state’s ability to keep people safe," said Manny Vilar, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, the union that represents the Park Police and other agencies.

State Parks said the dropoff is 24%, from 260 in 2019 to 196 now. A news release from the union contended the dropoff was 51%, from 387 officers to 190.

Whichever set of numbers is correct, Vilar said the result is negative.