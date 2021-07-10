The Queen of Heaven Carnival, with its array of colorful amusement park rides and familiar smells of Polish sausage, fried dough and cotton candy, was, like other summer attractions, nowhere to be found when Covid-19 flared through Western New York.

But with vaccinations plentiful and pandemic restrictions becoming scarce, the annual West Seneca draw is back.

And attendees couldn't be happier.

"This is probably the first big event in Erie County getting back to 'normal,' " Heather Kwiatkowski said Thursday, "and I think people are excited to get back to the things that people do in the summer."

Kwiatkowski, the mother of a student at Queen of Heaven School, was selling 50/50 raffle tickets with Jenna Kimura, another parent, at the "Pre-event at the Q."

"It's a fun way to welcome the summer and a return back to life, even though the variant is still here and everyone should be vaccinated," Kimura said. "Plus we have such a limited summertime, so we have to get everything in."

It may not be possible to party like it's 2019. But lots of outdoor experiences to enjoy are a reminder of life prior to Covid-19, from festivals and food markets to garden walks and outdoor entertainment.

One of the region's most popular festivals, the Taste of Buffalo, takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Niagara Square and nearby Delaware Avenue.

Grilled apple cinnamon rolls from Chrusciki Bakery, and butter chicken tikka masala from India Gate are just two of the food offerings available from 26 booths, all selling from three to five items each.

The number of booths is lower this year because the lifting of spacing requirements imposed because of the pandemic came too late for the wholesale changes that would have been required, an official said.

For a list of all the food vendors and what they're serving, go to tasteofbuffalo.com.

Masks are optional for outdoor events for those who are vaccinated, unless otherwise posted. People who have not been inoculated are expected to wear a mask and respect the honor system.

This weekend, farmers markets and the allure of fresh produce, flowers, food offerings and socializing will bring people out to Elmwood Village, the East Side, Alden, Eden and Hamburg.

There will also be food vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley sports complex on the East Side. Cedric Holloway, a Buffalo police officer who heads Omega Mentoring in a building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dodge Street, started Kuleta Pamoja – which means "to come together" – on Saturdays through Sept. 25.

There will be a farmers market, exercise classes, vendors, entertainment and a food truck, he said.

"Our community missed each other because of the pandemic, and this is an opportunity to come out and see each other in an open-air venue," Holloway said.

There are numerous outdoor activities coming that drastically lessen the impact of Covid-19.

Community bike rides are back with Slow Roll. Bicyclists will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Groove Lounge, 1210 Broadway and Lathrop Street, in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood.

The Garden Walk in Buffalo happens in a couple of weeks, July 24 and 25, with garden walks also occurring in upcoming weeks in Amherst, Hamburg Village, Lockport, North Tonawanda, Grand island and Snyder and Cleve Hill.

The Erie County Fair, always a major summer event for the region, will be held from Aug. 11 to Aug. 22.

This summer, animatronic dinosaurs will head to Highmark Stadium's parking grounds to be seen from the safety of one's car rather than indoors. "Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru" opens July 25 and goes until July 25.

Under a tent at the carnival, Cheryl Trzecki of Lancaster was eagerly waiting for a band to start playing.

She said it's been a long time coming.

"It's really great to be outside and to listen to some music," Trzecki said.

Joe Bennett was glad the carnival was in operation again, as if last summer never happened.

"We've all been cooped up for a long time, and I think everybody is happy to just get out and be able to enjoy the things we used to enjoy," Bennett said.

"I think getting back to some kind of normal is awesome," he said.

Bennett has been vaccinated, so he feels he has nothing to be worried about.

"If people don't get vaccinated and they get Covid-19," he said, "it's on them and they probably should have."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

