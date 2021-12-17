With overdose deaths rising, Erie County to provide syringes, Narcan and Fentanyl tests

With overdoses from opioids rising to record levels amid the pandemic, the Erie County Health Department announced it will be offering curbside harm reduction care.

That will include providing clean syringes, Narcan and Fentanyl test strips.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday starting next week, the "Live Well Erie" van will be parked on the east side of the Rath Building at 158 Pearl St. to offer an array of health care services.

“The Opiate Epidemic Task Force saw a need for this type of focused, in-person outreach, to fill gaps in harm reduction services that have grown wider during the pandemic,” said Opiate Epidemic Task Force Director Cheryll Moore. “... Combined with our Narcan kits and training, sharps containers and needle packs, this is a comprehensive initiative that will benefit people who live in, work in or visit downtown Buffalo.”

Erie County, which had a three-year decline in opioid deaths, saw an upward surge in 2020. And this year, the county appears on pace to meet or exceed 2016's record number of overdose deaths, when 301 county residents lost their lives to drug addiction.