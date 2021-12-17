With overdose deaths rising, Erie County to provide syringes, Narcan and Fentanyl tests

With overdoses from opioids rising to record levels amid the pandemic, the Erie County Health Department announced it will be offering curbside harm reduction care.
That will include providing clean syringes, Narcan and Fentanyl test strips.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday starting next week, the "Live Well Erie" van will be parked on the east side of the Rath Building at 158 Pearl St. to offer an array of health care services.
“The Opiate Epidemic Task Force saw a need for this type of focused, in-person outreach, to fill gaps in harm reduction services that have grown wider during the pandemic,” said Opiate Epidemic Task Force Director Cheryll Moore. “... Combined with our Narcan kits and training, sharps containers and needle packs, this is a comprehensive initiative that will benefit people who live in, work in or visit downtown Buffalo.”
Erie County, which had a three-year decline in opioid deaths, saw an upward surge in 2020. And this year, the county appears on pace to meet or exceed 2016's record number of overdose deaths, when 301 county residents lost their lives to drug addiction.
As of late November, the county Medical Examiner's Office reported 274 suspected and confirmed cases of opioid-related drug deaths. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the country has exceeded more than 100,000 overdose deaths for the 12-month period ending in April. That represents a 29% increase from the same period last year.
And similar to Erie County, the rate of deaths began rising steadily in 2020 after stabilizing over the previous two years.
The "Live Well Erie" van will provide:
• Free Narcan as well as training on how to use the nasal spray.
• Needle access and drop-off.
• Injection equipment.
• Sharps containers.
• Fentanyl test strips, which allow drug uses to test whether fentanyl is present in a substance.
• Vaccines for flu, Covid-19 vaccine and hepatitis A.
• Condoms.
• Sexual health information.
• Testing for HIV testing, hepatitis C and sexually transmitted infections.
• Smoking cessation information and materials.
• Pregnancy tests.
County officials have blamed fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives for many of the opioid-related deaths. The synthetic drug is mixed in with street heroin and, more recently, stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine. In recent years, fentanyl has been pressed into pill form to resemble legitimate, prescription medication, giving people who buy drugs on the street or the dark web a false sense of security about the safety of the drugs they take, Moore said.