With only 6 active cases, Niagara County halts daily Covid-19 updates

Niagara County stopped daily Covid-19 caseload updates Friday because the numbers have become so small, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said Friday.

Future reports will be issued weekly, on Wednesdays, unless there is a new surge.

The Friday report showed only six active cases of the virus, the lowest number since March 20, 2020. No county residents are currently hospitalized with Covid-19.

The county's most recent Covid death occurred June 15, and no one has been hospitalized since June 16.

The state Health Department's free Covid testing site at Niagara County Community College, which opened April 29, 2020, closed June 18.

Niagara County has had 361 deaths and 19,773 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 23.4% of the cases reported in Niagara Falls.

The county's daily Covid caseload peaked at 2,525 on Jan. 21.

State figures show 113,167 Niagara County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. That's 53.8% of the total population and 64.3% of the adult population.

