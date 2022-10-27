With 'one bite at the apple,' Southtowns leaders call for development plan around new Bills stadium

A $1.4 billion stadium planned for Orchard Park would bring the Buffalo Bills into the modern era of stadium design, with larger concourses, more comfortable seating and a partial roof.

Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York' The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.

But without a plan to encourage development around it, some say, it will continue to sit in a neighborhood with little spin-off impact.

“We’ve really got to make this thing work the first time around,” said Erie County Legislator John J. Mills, R-Orchard Park. “We’ve got one bite at the apple for the next 30 years.”

A second public meeting on the environmental review for the Bills new stadium Thursday evening was overshadowed by the release of stadium renderings earlier in the day. But it was the need for business development around the stadium that took center stage at the meeting held inside the Orchard Park Community Activity Center on California Road.

Several speakers talked about the need to develop a plan to drive economic growth in the area. The current stadium has been in Orchard Park for 50 years and the area around it has seen minimal trickle-down development. The new stadium would be across the street on Abbott Road.

Mills has spoken with officials in Orchard Park and Hamburg, which borders the stadium, and believes there needs to be coordination with those towns and the team to bring development and business to the area around the stadium.

Plans for the new 1.35-million-square-foot facility – designed by architectural firm Populous – call for a 60,100-seat stadium, which is about 10,000 fewer seats than in the current Highmark Stadium. It will be part of an approximately 252.5-acre complex and will include the existing stadium property and portions of the ECC South Campus.

Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, has said the stadium will be “intimate but intimidating” and incorporate more usable space in the facility, with larger concourses and more comfortable seating than what Highmark Stadium offers. The new stadium will be shorter in length and width but steeper and higher and include a canopy to protect fans from the elements.

The environmental review process isn’t expected to be completed until at least December and the Bills continue to negotiate with Erie County and the state in finalizing the stadium deal.

Don Lorentz, executive director for the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce, said the town and village do not see much economic gain from having the Bills in town because of a lack of hotels in Orchard Park and because of missing synergy between the team and the place where it plays.

Community groups calling for transparency in Bills stadium benefits plan Community advocates feel left out of the negotiations for a community benefits agreement tied to the new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium planned for Orchard Park.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Is that what we want to continue for the next 30 years or do we want people to see the beautiful village and town of Orchard Park and all of the things we have going on?” asked Lorentz, who also would have preferred that the stadium be domed so it could host year-round events.

Others asked that Erie County and local representatives develop an economic plan and properly zone land around the stadium to create business and jobs in the area.

“Stadiums have been economic drivers and that’s important to a low-income county such as Erie County,” Orchard Park resident Rich Lester said. “It is imperative that a longer-term business plan is made, given the importance of the Buffalo Bills for the entire county.”

The lack of hotel rooms in Orchard Park will be most noticeable when thousands of workers come to the area during the construction phase of the stadium project, Mills said.

Lorentz added he’s disappointed that the chamber hasn’t had the opportunity to speak with the Bills yet about the new stadium.

Neighbors of the project, both residents and one business owner, expressed concerns the potential impact the stadium could have on their properties.

Ardwin Carducci, the owner of LaGalleria Event Venue, which is one of the properties that would most closely abut the new stadium, said he’s lost business due to potential clients’ worries about how the dust and noise from construction would affect their future events there. He’s been in business on Southwestern Boulevard for 52 years.

“We’re Bills fans and we’re glad that they’re there, but this is hurting us,” he said. “We’ll be greatly affected.”

As stadium talks continue, tentative deal for Bills becomes flashpoint in race for NY governor While criticizing the Buffalo Bills stadium deal during a debate Tuesday, Republican Lee Zeldin said the Bills never threatened to leave Western New York and Gov. Kathy Hochul was not a careful steward of taxpayer money.

Neighbors who will now be even closer to the stadium also continue to be anxious about having their yards torn up on game days and public urination that occurs on these properties.

Mills asked that further studying of pedestrian traffic for all events held at the stadium be done and again made a case for the need for sidewalks on Southwestern Boulevard’s route to the stadium.

Public comments can continue to be submitted through Nov. 2 and county officials expect to post answers by Nov. 23. Thursday night was only a listening session. The first session, called the “public scoping meeting,” was held July 14.

The stadium renderings Bills fans have been eagerly awaiting were released Thursday morning, and one fan, a former urban planner himself, expressed how impressed he was at the meeting Thursday.

“The renderings were spectacular,” Richard Whipple of Amherst said.