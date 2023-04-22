Chris Richardson and Bill Schnorr followed their fathers and grandfathers into the volunteer fire service when they joined the Lake View Fire District in Hamburg more than a dozen years ago.

Melanie Barrett took a paramedic course at Frontier Central High School and liked it. The instructor helped her get an application to Lake View, and she's been an EMT, and later a firefighter, for nine years.

And Saturday the three joined other members from their company and other departments in a statewide effort to attract new firefighters to volunteer to build up the ranks that have dwindled over the years.

This is the 14th annual RecruitNY campaign to increase the number of volunteer firefighters.

Lake View held an open house and community cookout Saturday at its station on Lakeview Road, displaying its engine, ambulance and rescue truck.

"We've got a lot of training that we go through and trying to fit in people's schedule is one thing that's very hard for people," Schnorr, a first assistant chief, said, "especially with younger kids."

The sign in front of the firehall and the rescue truck parked in front grabbed the attention of motorists. But this isn't the only effort the company makes. Members interact with the community throughout the year, including at soccer and baseball fields near the firehall and a well-liked parade with Santa in December. They also use social media such as Facebook to spread the word.

Tim Pike became a volunteer firefighter in 1989, on the cusp of the modernization of volunteer companies.

"I actually rode on the tail board of an engine to a fire call in the Village of Hamburg," he said. "Scott Air-Paks were just becoming mainstay for volunteer fire departments locally."

And, he said, there were about 60 members of Lake View, compared with 40 today.

In the early 2000s, there were 120,000 volunteer firefighters in New York State. Today there are an estimated 80,000, according to the Firefighters Association of New York.

The lack of volunteers is a national problem that has hit home particularly in Blasdell. The tiny village fire department had as many as 80 members at one time. But the number dwindled to fewer than 20, and the company stopped responding to calls last October.

Neighboring fire companies responded through mutual aid, and the village is trying to reconstitute its numbers. It has three new applications. Blasdell Village Board members last week approved an agreement with Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company for a one-year contract to answer calls.

The hope is that by the end of the year, Blasdell will be able to field its own calls.

"I have great faith this is going to maybe be a model for other folks," Blasdell Village Administrator Janet MacGregor Plarr said.

The state firefighters association is calling on the state Legislature and governor to include funding in this year's budget for an increase in the state income tax credit for volunteer firefighters, which has not gone up in 15 years. The group also wants volunteer firefighters to be able to file for both a local property tax abatement and state income tax credit. It also proposes a state-funded stipend for those completing certain basic firefighting courses.

Most of New York's 1,640 fire departments, 93.2%, are all or mostly volunteer, according to the association. Transitioning volunteer departments to full-time paid organizations would cost $4.7 billion a year in pay, benefits, operating, maintenance and capital costs, according to the state firefighters association.