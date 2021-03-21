With no easy way to verify Covid-19 vaccine eligibility, people are on the honor system

Buffalo Medical Group, for its part, cross-checked its electronic health records and sent boilerplate letters to patients who were eligible because of age or because they met the state's criteria for medical conditions .

Even if it's happening all over the country, is lying about eligibility a big issue?

Covid-19 vaccines are a limited resource, but not a finite one. People who do this would have received a shot at a later date. And they are only delaying the vaccine for other people, not preventing them from receiving a dose.

"They'll be able to get it, you've just gotten in the way. It's just another piece of the inequity," Zielinski said. "Just like the way the distribution has gone on, your computer access, your computer savviness and your persistence are all likely to get you in line sooner than somebody else."

Freer, the retired UB professor, points to the greater good of getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible, through a fallible process riddled with confusion from the beginning.

He said lying about vaccine eligibility isn't as serious a problem as, for example, people fraudulently obtaining opioids or other powerful painkillers.

"It seems there's bigger fish to fry," Freer said.

