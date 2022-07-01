With new Club Marcella, Guagliardo sees flourishing of movement he spearheaded

When Joe “Marcella” Guagliardo opened Club Marcella in the Theatre District in 1995, no one was talking about a Buffalo renaissance. Rents were cheap, drinks were even cheaper, and a scattered, diffuse arts, entertainment and nightlife community went about its business, vaguely aware of stories involving similar communities that coalesced just as their cities began to experience economic booms.

Twenty-seven years ago, that felt like a long shot. The gay community experienced this reality particularly keenly. But Club Marcella became a designated gathering ground and safe space for that community, a place for patrons to dance, take in a drag show, and enjoy some of the best DJs of the day.

“In 1995, it’s almost like we were still in prehistoric times,” Guagliardo said, speaking days after the grand opening of the new, expanded and reimagined Club Marcella, near the Cobblestone District, at 106 Michigan Ave.

“There were no gay rights, there was no gay marriage, there were no gay restaurants, there was no internet in the way we understand it now, and if you went to a gay bar, being afraid of being seen there was still a very real thing. We had no choice but to create our own community, in nightclubs and bars, because that was what we had available to us.”

Guagliardo had already assembled a strong track record of successful nightclub ventures in both Miami and Rochester before he opened the original Club Marcella in Buffalo, a tenure that taught him much about the need to evolve over time in order to remain solvent.

“In 1995, my goal was to fight so that one day, we might be able to be as open as we are today,” he said. “I wanted a place where people could come and be themselves. So we started as a gay nightclub, although everyone was welcome. Over time, that evolved, because it needed to evolve. In this business, you either evolve, or you close.”

Club Marcella’s Theatre District location closed its doors in March, due in part to what Guagliardo called “27 years of struggles with the lack of parking when there were events at Shea’s and the Tralf,” as well as noise complaints from tenants once the building was partially converted into apartment spaces. He has no regrets, however.

“That building was great for us, so I can’t complain. Marcella became a staple in the Buffalo community. Everybody knows Club Marcella. Gay, straight, Black, white, Hispanic, transsexual, drag – everyone.”

The new location – a 9,720-square-foot entertainment complex with two dance floors, two bars, two stages and four private luxury booths, as well as a patio and outdoor performance space – will emphasize that sense of all-embracing inclusivity, Guagliardo said.

“My slogan for the new club is, ‘Everyone is welcome.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, but you have to respect everyone else. I’m here to create an environment where everyone can relax, dance and be themselves with no fear of judgment.”

Finding the right space took a long time, however, and once that space was located, it took an additional 6 months to gut and refurbish.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It was so hard to find the right location. For a nightclub, you need the right space, the right dimensions and the right feel. Many people don’t understand how important feel is. You don’t just open up a garage and throw a few lights up and call it a club. Vibe is everything. When I’d look at a building – from Buffalo to Miami to Rochester – when I feel something, that’s when I know it’s right.”

The building at 106 Michigan Ave. gave Guagliardo that ineffable feeling. The location near the Cobblestone District, the nearby bustling Canalside region, the space offered by the building itself – all played a part in establishing what the seasoned club owner defines as “vibe.”

“It was all of it,” he said. “We are across the street from the (Seneca Buffalo Creek) Casino. Behind me, I have KeyBank Center, Helium Nightclub, Buffalo Iron Works, and others. This is the new entertainment district for Buffalo, no question about it.”

At the core of all his endeavors is the desire to break down cliques and overcome the segregation that splinters a culture, Guagliardo said. The way to do this is by celebrating our city’s diversity.

“That’s what Buffalo really is. We are such a blend of colors and nationalities and kinds of people – that’s why we have some of the best food in all of New York State right here. Some of the best music, too. It’s all because we have that mix.”

Speaking of music, the new Club Marcella will continue its storied devotion to a wide variety of dance music genres, with a rotation of seven DJs performing live every Friday and Saturday.

One of those DJs will be Buffalo's Charles Masters, who, as DJ Charles, performed on the opening night of the original club in 1995, and did so again in March of this year, during the final night festivities, as Marcella closed the doors on its Pearl Street location. He cites a consistent celebratory air in the club as a key to its longevity and impact on the community.

"Club Marcella brought energy and fun and excitement to the downtown club scene from the beginning," Masters said. "I'm proud to still be a part of it. It's work, but it also feels like we're part of a family."

Guagliardo, in many ways the head of that family, has long placed the music, dance and lighting experience at the top of his priority list, and that will continue to be the case in the new location. He is particularly proud of what he called “the most elite sound system in Buffalo, along with the finest lighting system,” which was designed by longtime associate Carlos Guerrero, of Miami’s Pure Lights Entertainment.

Guagliardo is happy with the evolution of the scene he helped to spearhead, and comfortable with the fact “the clientele is 80% straight now and 20% gay.”

“There’s no need now for exclusively gay clubs,” he said.

“The new generation knows freedom of choice, of going wherever they want to with their straight friends, because it’s a normal thing now. That’s because we made it normal.

“Young people don’t necessarily know the struggles we went through to make this happen. Everything is served on a silver platter for them now. And that’s a wonderful thing, as long as you appreciate it.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.