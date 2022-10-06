With moves this week, women now lead West Seneca's two major political parties

The term "boys club" has often been used to describe local politics.

In West Seneca, the term no longer applies.

With the election of Amy Kobler on Monday as the head of the Democratic Committee and the reelection of town GOP Chairwoman Patti Stephens on Wednesday, women are in charge of the two major party local committees.

Kobler, who is the West Seneca town clerk, is the first woman to be elected chairwoman of the West Seneca Democrats. She also is president of the newly-formed Erie County Federation of Democratic Women.

"I'm honored the committee has placed their trust and faith in me," she said, adding she was grateful for the service of outgoing chairman Tim Elling. Elling was named a sergeant-at-arms for the party.

Kobler, a West Seneca native, has worked in the town clerk's office for 10 years, first as a clerk and then as deputy clerk. She was elected town clerk in 2019.

"I wanted to make a difference in this town," Kobler said of her membership in the Democratic Committee, adding she wanted to have a say in who the committee is nominating.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

There are more than 30 new members in the Democratic Committee, she said. They have some challenges ahead.

While Democrats outnumber Republicans in the town by nearly 6,000 voters, in 2019 there was a major breakthrough on the Board: a Republican was elected supervisor for the first time in 50 years, and the GOP won control of the Town Board. The Town Board now has only one Democrat.

Several town offices are up for election next year.

The GOP success has been led by Stephens, who moved to the town in 2017 and became chairwoman of the West Seneca Republican Committee a couple years later. The successful GOP supervisor candidate who made history three years ago is her husband, Gary Dickson.

"I don’t think it matters, man or woman. It's how you lead," said Stephens, who was elected recently as secretary of the Erie County GOP Committee.

She said the committee has done well because of the hard work of committee members. The committee has a good strategy and carefully vets candidates before endorsing them, she said.

Stephens said she takes this advice to heart: Don't worry about what they're doing, let's worry about what we're doing.

Kobler noted the lack of women in countywide elective offices, and said she thinks she can use her position to help elevate women.

"There's more women can do in local governments," said Kobler, who works full-time and has two children in college. "I think women have proven they can multi-task. We can get it all done."