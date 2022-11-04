With message meant to be seen from above, Lake View man honors wife's memory and her love of the Bills

If you're flying over Lake Erie to or from Buffalo, look out the airplane window for the Hamburg water tower, then shift your eyes to the Lake Erie shoreline. In the path between, you'll spy an unmistakable Buffalo Bills logo and the words "Bills Mafia."

But it's the life that happened under that roof that makes it even more special.

The roof is Mike Lips' tribute to his wife, Sharon, who died in May. They were married for nearly 40 years, he said, before the woman known commonly as "Sherry Lee" and "Dolly" died in his arms in their Elmhurst Road home in Lake View.

"We had the kind of marriage that people look for their entire life," Lips said Wednesday. He described his wife as a lifelong and "very excitable" Bills fan who fondly remembered conversations with Bruce Smith, her favorite player, and Thurman Thomas while she worked as a waitress at Denny's.

As part of a remodeling project, the Lipses intended about 25 years ago to install a solarium on top of their roof before a contractor's price tag of $30,000 caused Mike Lips to back away from the project. The roof was safe as it was – a layer of rubber over tile with good shingles – so the couple kept the flat, 25-foot by 40-foot surface and painted it a glossy white every few years.

On flights to vacation in the Caribbean, Mike Lips would say, "Baby, look out the window," and then point to what he called a "giant postage stamp" far below. It became a tradition.

But the decision to paint the Bills logo with the fan base's moniker came in late September, a few days after Buffalo's only loss of the season, to Miami. When Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was deemed fit to return to the game after suffering what appeared to be a significant head injury, Mike Lips thought of how his wife would have reacted.

"She would have been screaming at the top of her lungs that they put Tua back in," he said. "She would have been furious."

The pride of Bills fanhood runs deep in the Lips' history: They had Bills season tickets for seven years in the 1990s during the team's run to four Super Bowls, and the couple still watched games together every year after giving up the seats. "This was the first year she couldn't sit next to me," Mike Lips said.

He said it took him and a friend three days to complete the painting. He said he planned to keep the painted logo fresh with a new coat every other year.

The Bills Mafia message to the skies caught the attention of several Buffalo television stations, which drew attention to the story last month. Kristine Majewski, one of the couple's four children, began a GoFundMe called Dollars 4 Doggies in her mother's memory after the roof went viral with Bills fans. The drive raised $2,830 over two weeks in October.

About half of the funds have already been donated to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue in Amherst, while the remainder will go to the SPCA Serving Erie County in West Seneca in the next week, Mike Lips said. The animal focus stems from his wife's love for animals – he said she rescued at least six dogs from Buddy's and the SPCA but did not stop there.

Sharon Lips fostered eight sets of prairie dogs as well as caring for nests of baby rabbits. In describing her "natural knack" with animals, he shared a vivid memory of his wife feeding a cardinal sunflower seeds out of her hand.

He did not think his wife would be thrilled by the Buffalo Bills roof gesture because she preferred to keep a low profile. But the philanthropic effect would have been meaningful to someone he described as "truly caring, loving and giving."

"She'd be (mad) that I spent the money to get the roof done like that," he said, "but she'd be happy because we saved at minimum eight prairie dogs."

Lips is not sure if he will fly again. He has no concrete plans to do so. But he's excited that travelers will be able to look down and gawk at a giant Bills logo with a reminder of the kinship of Buffalo football fans. And he hopes they will be curious enough to research the reason for the roof and learn about his wife's life.