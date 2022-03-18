With mental health needs at a high point, a new clinic for children opens in Kenmore

The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the mental health of millions around the world, including children who have had their academic and personal lives move in fits and starts along with infectious surges.

Resilience can be hard in the best of times – and many can argue they haven’t see many of those during the last couple of years.

Anxiety and depression have climbed among adults and kids. Many at a loss with how to address their feelings have learned to cope by making unhealthy choices.

Parents know the way children behave at baseline, said Tara Pace, executive director of Envision Wellness WNY.

If isolation, anger, irritability or frequent, unexpected crying surfaces, that’s something to be concerned about.

“They might not have the words to be able to explain what's going on,” she said, “and that's OK. A counselor can help you and your kid figure that out.”

Envision Wellness has served adults with mental health needs since the mid-1970s, when it was known as the Northwest Community Mental Health Center.