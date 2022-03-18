 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With mental health needs at a high point, a new clinic for children opens in Kenmore
With mental health needs at a high point, a new clinic for children opens in Kenmore

Brittany Aponte Envision Wellness

Brittany Aponte, a counselor in the new Family Success Center in Kenmore, is one of 30 workers on staff at Envision Wellness NY.

 Photo provided by Envision Wellness WNY

The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the mental health of millions around the world, including children who have had their academic and personal lives move in fits and starts along with infectious surges.

Resilience can be hard in the best of times – and many can argue they haven’t see many of those during the last couple of years.

Anxiety and depression have climbed among adults and kids. Many at a loss with how to address their feelings have learned to cope by making unhealthy choices.

Parents know the way children behave at baseline, said Tara Pace, executive director of Envision Wellness WNY.

If isolation, anger, irritability or frequent, unexpected crying surfaces, that’s something to be concerned about.

Tara Pace Envision Wellness

“We have lots of families calling that need services for their kids and there are waitlists everywhere," says Tara Pace, executive director of Envision Wellness WNY.

“They might not have the words to be able to explain what's going on,” she said, “and that's OK. A counselor can help you and your kid figure that out.”

Envision Wellness has served adults with mental health needs since the mid-1970s, when it was known as the Northwest Community Mental Health Center.

The nonprofit agency rebranded and changed its name almost three years ago when Pace became executive director, and last week opened its first clinic to serve children aged 5 to 18, as well as some up to 21 with developmental delays.

The Family Success Center, at 1591 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore, serves mostly those who live in the village, North Buffalo and the Twin Cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

“We know that there is a need for children's services,” Pace said. “We have lots of families calling that need services for their kids, and there are waitlists everywhere. The pandemic has increased the need.”

The new center provides individual and group treatment. It also involves families, Pace said, which need to be involved "to help kids find structure, balance and get healthy.”

A nurse practitioner with the ability to oversee medication management will be available to those with a mental health diagnosis.

Art therapy may be added soon. And substance abuse management likely will be added within several months, Pace said, because like adults, about half of children who struggle with mental illness turn to drugs and alcohol to cope.

The new center sits in a building about two blocks from the Envision headquarters at 2495 Elmwood Ave., in Kenmore, one of two sites that provide adult mental health counseling. The headquarters also is home to the Wellness Program, an intensive outpatient treatment center for those with persistent mental health needs.

A Personalized Recovery Oriented Services program, at 406 Vulcan Ave., provides comprehensive, collaborative care to help those with mental illness continue proper treatment, tackle tasks of daily living and, if needed, find jobs and housing.

“My vision for this agency is to serve everybody who walks in the doors so they can find what they need and that includes kids,” Pace said. “That’s what you do in counseling. You learn skills. You learn to understand yourself better. You learn to gain some self-awareness and learn what makes you upset or nervous or worried. And you learn ways to deal with that.”

The agency takes almost all forms of health insurance. For more information, visit envisionwellnesswny.com or call 877-6763.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

