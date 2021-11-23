With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination

Bobby Rabb, the owner of Mister Goodbar, said he and his staff figured it would be much easier logistically to just require vaccines.

"It would be extremely difficult for us to enforce mask mandates," he said. "This way, we get to require the proof of vaccine at the door and concentrate on what we need to inside the bar."

Rabb posted four signs about the vaccine requirements at the entrance to the bar Tuesday, he said.

"Our door guy is going to be checking IDs anyways so at that point they're just going to check vaccine cards, too," Rabb said. By checking both, the doorman will also be able to make sure the names on the driver's license and vaccine card match.

White said when he decided to require vaccination proof at Free Street Tavern, he didn't realize patrons of the Niagara Street establishment would be allowed to forgo masks.

"I literally just found out five minutes ago that you didn't have to wear a mask if you did that," he said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. "We were planning on wearing masks still. We announced that as a preventative measure to keep unvaccinated people from even coming."