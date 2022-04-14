With local Covid-19 cases rising, Erie County releases recommendations for staying safe

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Erie County Department of Health on Thursday released some safety recommendations for individual residents and households to follow as a means of slowing the spread of the virus.

The Covid-19 case rate per 1,000 residents over seven days hit 236, above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold of 200 for moving a community into the "medium" risk transmission category.

That prompted the county to share the CDC safety recommendations.

"We have the tools to protect ourselves and each other from Covid-19: masking, testing – including at-home tests – if you have a known Covid-19 exposure or symptoms, and staying home and away from others when ill,” said county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement released Thursday.

Burstein said the measures are critical toward protecting those with underlying conditions that make them most vulnerable to experiencing a serious Covid-19 illness, including people who are not fully vaccinated or who have not received a booster dose of the vaccine, and those with compromised immune systems, including older adults and pregnant women.

"Throughout the pandemic, household Covid-19 transmission has been an incredibly common occurrence," said Burstein. "With family and religious gatherings this weekend and this month, and the end of a vacation or travel week for many, we are asking all residents to consider the Covid-19 risks for themselves and their loved ones, and take steps to reduce those risks."

For those who are immunocompromised or at a high risk for severe disease in communities described by the CDC as at a medium risk of transmission, the health department recommends individuals talk to their health care provider about whether they may need to wear a mask, or if they might be a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, pre-exposure Covid-19 prophylaxis options and monoclonal antibodies.

If they have a household or social contact with someone who is at high risk for severe disease, residents are being advised to consider self-testing to detect infection before coming into contact with that individual. Also, they are advised to consider wearing a mask when indoors with a high-risk individual and to stay up to date with their own Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots.

In addition, it is recommended to keep indoor spaces well ventilated whenever possible, and follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if exposed to Covid-19 or have symptoms of the virus.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Thursday that there were 424 new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county reported Wednesday, not including at-home test results. The number of Covid-19 hospitalized patients increased on Tuesday to 57 in Erie County.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and take action if our hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed," Poloncarz tweeted.

Burstein added that while total Covid-19 case numbers are increasing, current local hospitalizations and deaths have not substantially increased.

Covid-19 vaccines continue to be available and have been effective in keeping Covid-19 hospitalization numbers down in Erie County.

"Though a majority of eligible people in Erie County have completed a vaccine series, a significant proportion have not. And we still have more to do to encourage booster doses, which strengthen that protection even further," Burstein said.

