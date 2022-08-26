With latest research, is vitamin D a bust? Not so fast, UB aging expert says

Health and wellness providers have long touted vitamin D supplements to lower the risk and help address a variety on conditions because of its power to promote calcium absorption, forestall muscle cramps and lower inflammation.

Turns out it also has its limitations.

New research suggests it doesn’t reduce the risk of bone fractures in healthy adults 50 and older – or likely lessen the risk of developing heart disease, cancer or memory loss.

The same holds true for Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation, according to researchers from Boston, California and Omaha, Neb., who followed more than 25,000 older Americans over two years and reported their findings last month in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Depending on who you are, however, that doesn’t mean it’s time to throw away your bottle of vitamins, said Dr. Bruce Troen, director of the University at Buffalo Center for Successful Aging.

“If you're a 55-year-old and you're healthy, and maybe you're on only one medication, but you're playing tennis twice a week, I'm not sure the evidence is there that you need it,” Troen said. “But if you're 85 years old, and you have half a dozen different medications and multiple medical issues, and you don't get out in the sun, and you're not exercising, and your vitamin D level is deficient, then absolutely you should be on a vitamin D supplement.”

Troen is part of an international study researching the use of the vitamin for those frail and older who have fallen or are more likely to do so. These patients often make up a small subsection of medical trials, he said.

Most people get vitamin D from sunlight, fatty fish, egg yolks, cheese and fortified milk.

The National Institutes of Health recommends those 70 and younger get 600 international units and those older than that get about 800 IUs.

Most Americans fall below those thresholds, Troen said, particularly those in cloudier, colder climates like Buffalo and who spend lots of time indoors.

Poor diet, smoking and lack of exercise also contribute to vitamin D insufficiency and depletion.

Clinicians at Harvard University, where some of the latest research took place, continue to tout the benefits of meeting the recommended daily allowance of vitamin D, but for at least a decade have noted that research shows inconclusive benefits if taking more than recommended.

The latest research followed 25,871 healthy adults over 50 from both sexes, several races and many backgrounds. Some were given 2000 IU of vitamin D3 a day, as well as 1 gram per day of Omega-3 fatty acids (about twice the recommended daily allowance). Others received a placebo.

A total of 1,551 study participants reported fractures during the study period. Results showed that there wasn’t a significant difference in risk between either of the groups studied. The average age of those in the study was about 67.

Expect more study – and nuance.

“Meanwhile, I would say is that there's good evidence that 2000 or 4000 international units of vitamin D is not harmful,” and that supplementation may slightly lower blood pressure, said Troen, also chief of the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine in the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Researchers in Europe last month also released a meta-analysis of 41 randomized controlled trials about the impact of vitamin D on depression, reporting the vitamin produced a small-to-moderate reduction of symptoms. They recommended it be used as part of a comprehensive approach to better mental health, along with a healthy diet, regular exercise, quality sleep and other measures.

“The key is to use it in a manner that will confer a benefit,” Troen said. “We have to be holistic.

"Rather than thinking that there's a panacea with a pill that gets you where you need to go, think about the complexities, and the combinations," he said. “Since many older adults, particularly in Western New York, are vitamin D insufficient or deficient, I believe that there is room for inclusion of vitamin D in specific settings, and that we should always be very careful not to be too dogmatic about saying that it absolutely won't work. Clinical medicine is a complex venture, where we have complicated patients. And it's hard to do the research on those patients.

“We have some exciting times ahead of us,” Troen said. “A lot of research still needs to be done, but the goal is, how do you enhance health, not just longevity, but the health span, the quality of life of individuals? The answers will keep on rolling in.”