With hearings set, end in sight for two-decade fight over proposed Porter hazardous waste landfill

The two-decade battle over CWM Chemical Services' request to dig a new hazardous waste landfill in the Town of Porter may be nearing its conclusion.
A hearing on the issues raised by the project's opponents will begin April 11, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Administrative Law Judge Daniel P. O'Connell "seems to be intent on getting this all done this year," said Gary A. Abraham, the attorney for local governments opposing the new landfill.
The "adjudicatory hearing" will be held virtually. The DEC will announce ways for interested members of the public to watch online or listen via telephone.
Opponents of the plan include Niagara County, the Town and Village of Lewiston, the Village of Youngstown, the Niagara County Farm Bureau, the Lewiston-Porter School District, the citizen group Residents for Responsible Government and former State Senate candidate Amy H. Witryol of Lewiston.
In 2001, the Town of Porter agreed not to take part in the opposition in exchange for a payment from CWM of $3 million, plus $3 for every ton of waste the new landfill disposes.
In 2003, CWM formally applied to the DEC for a new landfill, called RMU-2, on Balmer Road in Porter. The application has been pending ever since, including the past two years after a hearing was scrubbed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
CWM used to pay a gross receipts tax to the towns of Lewiston and Porter and the Lewiston-Porter, Niagara-Wheatfield and Wilson school districts. That ended in 2015, when CWM's old 47-acre landfill, RMU-1, ran out of space after 21 years of use and about 5 million tons of toxic waste.
It was the only licensed hazardous waste landfill in the Northeast. In 2010, a DEC siting plan concluded New York didn't need any more toxic waste disposal sites, but CWM disagrees.
"Remediation and brownfield cleanup projects in the state have become far more costly as all hazardous waste for land disposal has to be transported to out-of-state facilities," company spokeswoman Lori A. Caso said.
In 2004, the Niagara County Legislature hired Abraham to spearhead its opposition to the proposed landfill, which would cover about 43.5 acres and hold about 6 million tons of waste.
Eighteen years later, the county still retains Abraham. He and other parties have lined up a bevy of expert witnesses to attack various aspects of the CWM proposal, while CWM will offer experts of its own.
The format for the hearing, according to a March 18 directive from O'Connell, calls for the witnesses to be asked whether they stand by their pre-filed written testimony.
Assuming they do, opposing attorneys then will cross-examine them. After that, O'Connell and the members of the eight-member state siting board will have a chance for questions. The siting board comprises five state officials and three local residents, appointed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The board eventually will make a recommendation on whether CWM should be granted a permit for a new landfill, although DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos will make the final decision.
According to O'Connell's order, the hearing will begin with a five-minute opening statement by Witryol. She did not respond to requests for comment last week.
She will present witnesses to address the potential negative impact of a new landfill on the economy of the Lewiston-Porter region, including home values, tourism and the effects on property tax revenue and the operations of farms and other businesses.
If the topic isn't completed on the first day, the hearing will continue the next day.
"CWM’s witnesses will demonstrate that construction and operation of RMU-2 will have no adverse effect on local property values, and that continued operation of the Model City facility will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in local economic and fiscal benefits," Caso said.
After that, the hearing will resume May 16-18, when experts will testify on the geology and hydrogeology of the proposed landfill site.
The sides have disagreed on which way the groundwater flows beneath the site. Opponents say it flows west, toward the Lewiston-Porter Central School campus, while CWM says it flows north, toward Lake Ontario.
A third set of meetings, on the topic of whether construction of a new landfill would cause radioactive and chemically contaminated dust to blow through the area, will be held but has not yet been scheduled, Abraham said.
CWM's property was formerly part of the Lake Ontario Ordinance Works, where the federal government buried nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project and postwar work with radioactive materials by Niagara Falls-area industries.
The government has approved, although not yet funded, a plan for the nuclear waste's removal, although the Army Corps of Engineers hired an engineering firm last summer to design the removal plan.
Besides the hearings, more arguments are pending over the DEC's draft permit allowing CWM to discharge treated leachate into the river.
"The determination may be issued this year on whether CWM can discharge any amount of wastewater into the Niagara River through its direct discharge pipe," Abraham said.