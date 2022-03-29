With hearings set, end in sight for two-decade fight over proposed Porter hazardous waste landfill

After that, the hearing will resume May 16-18, when experts will testify on the geology and hydrogeology of the proposed landfill site.

The sides have disagreed on which way the groundwater flows beneath the site. Opponents say it flows west, toward the Lewiston-Porter Central School campus, while CWM says it flows north, toward Lake Ontario.

A third set of meetings, on the topic of whether construction of a new landfill would cause radioactive and chemically contaminated dust to blow through the area, will be held but has not yet been scheduled, Abraham said.

CWM's property was formerly part of the Lake Ontario Ordinance Works, where the federal government buried nuclear waste from the World War II atomic bomb project and postwar work with radioactive materials by Niagara Falls-area industries.

The government has approved, although not yet funded, a plan for the nuclear waste's removal, although the Army Corps of Engineers hired an engineering firm last summer to design the removal plan.

Besides the hearings, more arguments are pending over the DEC's draft permit allowing CWM to discharge treated leachate into the river.

"The determination may be issued this year on whether CWM can discharge any amount of wastewater into the Niagara River through its direct discharge pipe," Abraham said.

