With games iced for 10 months, WNY youth hockey teams seek return to competition

But it's still not clear how many youth hockey players who contracted Covid-19 were infected while they were on the ice.

The CDC report noted that the adult players in the game in Tampa spent as much as 20 minutes with each other in locker rooms before and after the game and didn’t wear cloth masks.

The Southtown Stars organization has had 10 of its more than 600 players on 31 teams test positive since September, according to Richard Vittoria, acting president.

“Every one of those 10 cases have been where the player caught it from the outside, or their mom or dad or sibling had it and now they have it – not that they caught it on the ice,” said Vittoria. “Looking at the data, we know that there’s really been no spread from player to player, at least at Southtown Stars. So, you have to question why can certain sports be playing and why are we considered high-contact sports?”

Hockey organization leaders said they’re willing to make game modifications to ease concerns of state health officials, but they don’t know what the specific sticking points are.

There are ways to get kids to stay more spread apart while they’re on the benches awaiting their shift, said Vittoria.