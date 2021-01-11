With games iced for 10 months, WNY youth hockey teams seek return to competition

Thousands of area youth ice hockey players have been training since August to face off against each other in games.
Youth hockey games have resumed in some states, and the 2021 NHL season starts this week, including the Buffalo Sabres’ first game in 10 months Thursday at KeyBank Center against the Washington Capitals.
But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, high school and youth hockey in New York continue to be limited to practices only, with no games allowed since last March, and state officials have given no indication of when it might be OK for on-ice competition to resume.
The state’s stance puzzles some parents, coaches and leaders of youth hockey organizations, who maintain that hockey hasn’t been a source of coronavirus outbreaks in the five months that teams have been on the ice practicing.
“Parents are wondering why kids are able to practice and not able to play. It’s a question that we’ve been asking since the beginning,” said Kevin Stadelmaier, vice president of the Wheatfield Blades organization. “There’s very little difference between practices and games.”
“I think youth hockey can be played safely. It is being played safely in other states. They can play indoor soccer safely, why can’t they play indoor ice hockey?” one mother said.
One primary difference is during games teammates sit or stand tightly next to each other as they wait for their next shift on the ice. If they have just come off the ice from a shift, they are breathing heavily, well within 6 feet of each other and not wearing cloth masks. Shifts can last from 30 seconds to 2 minutes. In practices, players are always on the ice, moving from drill to drill. And while players regularly skate near each other during practices, the contact usually is for less than a few seconds at a time.
The number of people inside the rink playing area also would increase twofold if games were allowed. As it stands now, under the region’s orange zone designation, the state restricts rink capacity to 25 people – enough for a team of 15 to 20 players and several coaches. Two teams facing off would mean 40 people or more at a time in the playing area, including players, coaches, referees and scorekeepers. Games also raise the question of how many spectators would be allowed inside the rinks to watch. As it stands now, some rinks strictly limit who can be inside the rink during practices.
The pandemic isn’t easing up in Western New York, either. The region’s seven-day average positive test rate rose to 8.6% on Friday, up from 8% a week earlier and 6% two weeks earlier. The state's average rolling rate was up to 7.9%, from 7.2% a week earlier and 5.5% two weeks earlier.
The Erie County Health Department does not specifically track coronavirus spread in youth hockey, but it “has examples of cases among youth hockey teams (players, coaches, family members),” said spokeswoman Kara Kane.
“Our contact tracing cannot determine the exact source of any individual’s Covid-19 infection,” she said.
Dave Cannon, Wheatfield Blades president, said the organization of 275 youth hockey players has had no cases of on-ice transmission of the virus so far. Other area organizations have had some players and coaches get infected, but no outbreaks among teams – evidence, for some, that games can be conducted safely.
Hockey-related outbreaks have been identified in other places where games were allowed, however.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shut down ice rinks across the state for two weeks in October after 150 youth and adult players from 23 teams over several weeks tested positive. In Massachusetts, more than 30 Covid-19 clusters were linked to hockey leagues, prompting a two-week rink shut down. The states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and Rhode Island later collectively suspended all interstate youth hockey games through the end of 2020. Some of those states have resumed in-state games or are planning to resume them soon.
Public health sanitarians are inspecting hockey rinks because Erie County has seen numerous recent positive tests among youth hockey players, their parents and their coaches, officials said.
And the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, which had multiple teams competing in games out of state in the fall, shut down at the end of October for two weeks, after several players and parents tested positive.
A spokesman for the state health department said outbreaks in states that allowed games were further evidence for New York to stick to a practice-only policy.
"New York considers hockey a higher-risk sport because competitive play requires close contact between athletes, with little to no ability to maintain a safe distance. The hockey-related clusters in New York have been connected to games played in other states – showing that even when we have strong rules in place, we can be hampered by individual actions,” said Jonah Bruno, the health department spokesman. “We are glad to see other Northeastern states are now limiting competitive play as well, which will help curtail hockey-related spread throughout the region."
The Centers for Disease Control issued a report in October on an adult recreational hockey game with 22 players in Tampa, Fla. The game, held in June, led to 15 people experiencing Covid-19 symptoms and 13 of them testing positive within five days of the contest.
“The indoor space and close contact between players during a hockey game increase infection risk for players and create potential for a superspreader event, especially with ongoing community COVID-19 transmission,” the CDC report said.
An infectious disease expert from Minnesota who is part of President-elect Joe Biden’s Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board also has cautioned that indoor ice rinks may be peculiar in coronavirus spread.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said he was worried about outbreaks in ice rinks because the cold air that blankets the ice surface has the potential to trap viral particles and not allow them to dissipate as quickly as one might expect in a large space such as a rink arena.
It’s akin to the phenomenon that led to players being sickened in Minnesota in 1987 by concentrated nitrogen dioxide emissions from a malfunctioning Zamboni, while people in the stands watching the games were largely unaffected, said Osterholm.
“I think that hockey is going to be a challenge and it’s a unique one,” Osterholm said in one of his weekly podcasts about the pandemic. “I can’t think of anything else in sports where there’s something about ventilation that would cause the virus to sink, stay in there and not move or dissipate.”
But it's still not clear how many youth hockey players who contracted Covid-19 were infected while they were on the ice.
The CDC report noted that the adult players in the game in Tampa spent as much as 20 minutes with each other in locker rooms before and after the game and didn’t wear cloth masks.
The Southtown Stars organization has had 10 of its more than 600 players on 31 teams test positive since September, according to Richard Vittoria, acting president.
“Every one of those 10 cases have been where the player caught it from the outside, or their mom or dad or sibling had it and now they have it – not that they caught it on the ice,” said Vittoria. “Looking at the data, we know that there’s really been no spread from player to player, at least at Southtown Stars. So, you have to question why can certain sports be playing and why are we considered high-contact sports?”
Hockey organization leaders said they’re willing to make game modifications to ease concerns of state health officials, but they don’t know what the specific sticking points are.
There are ways to get kids to stay more spread apart while they’re on the benches awaiting their shift, said Vittoria.
“Is it really the bench? It was never mentioned that that was the sole reason,” he said. “We’ve gotten very little information on the actual reason. What’s the reason it’s high risk? I’ve watched my son play varsity soccer this fall for school and they are on top of each other. No different.”
The soccer season, he said, “went off without any problem.”
If other states resume games while New York continues to ban them, some teams might again try traveling outside the state to play, potentially creating bigger problems, Vittoria said.
“You start getting into some legal ramifications, where you’re putting parents and families in a predicament that they don’t want to be in,” he said. “It creates even more uneasiness with families.”