With fundraising target met, construction soon will begin for monument to Black veterans

“By next week we should have a schedule now that the money’s all in place,” he said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and construction were scheduled for last year but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed it.

The monument's design is a matrix that serves as a timeline and map of longitudinal coordinates, according to the committee’s website. Each of the 12 black concrete pillars will be 10-feet tall and 3-feet wide and placed in chronological sequence to correspond to the dates of each of the country’s 12 military conflicts.

The matrix’s longitudinal coordinates represent the location where the war began. The spacing between the pillars represents peace time between each war.

The tops of the pillars will illuminate, representing candles that families would put in their windows as a beacon to guide a soldier home. The light emanating from the top of each pillar will glow continuously as an eternal reminder of the commitments made by African American veterans.

The design was created by Jonathan Casey and the team at Solid 716.

There also will be audio capabilities within the monument that will work through a smartphone app to allow visitors to hear – as well as read – information, Galloway said.