 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

With funding all set, Hamburg is ready to roll on skate park

  • Updated
  • 0
Jackson Carrig at Hamburg skate park (copy)

Jackson Carrig, now 8 years old, at the current skate park in Hamburg. Carrig's family is leading the charge to build a new concrete skate park in the town.

 Provided by Timothy Carrig
Support this work for $1 a month

The Town of Hamburg has secured funding for the creation of a new 10,000-square-foot skate park on Electric Avenue. 

With the assistance of Erie County Legislator John Gilmour, whose District 9 includes Hamburg, the town will be contributing the final $50,000 needed to qualify for a $250,000 matching grant from the Built to Play Skatepark Program, a partnership between the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation). 

How a Hamburg family is nearing its goal of bringing a $500K skate park to town

The rest of the $250,000 comes from a $50,000 grant from New York's State and Municipal Facilities Program, $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and private donations.

"I am happy to bring resources to this community-driven effort. The Carrig Family and the Skate Park Project are great examples of citizen-led collaboration with local government and philanthropy,” Gilmour said in a news release.  

People are also reading…

The project was spearheaded by Hamburg residents Timothy and Charity Carrig, who found the local parks lacking after getting their then-5-year-old son a skateboard. 

"I'd like to thank John Gilmour, Jon Rivera, the Town of Hamburg and all of our supporters in the Buffalo area for helping us reach our goal," Timothy Carrig said. 

The Hamburg Town Board will announce the new grant on Monday and vote on a resolution to begin soliciting requests for proposals for the design phase of the project. The town anticipates breaking ground in spring 2023.

"It's been great to work with the Carrig family and we're excited, not just with this investment to Hamburg's parks, but what we can bring to this piece of park land in Hamburg in addition to the skate park," said Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak. "We have a lot of land to work with on Electric Avenue and we're hopeful that we'll be able to provide some amenities that will be well-used by Hamburg residents."

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News