With funding all set, Hamburg is ready to roll on skate park

The Town of Hamburg has secured funding for the creation of a new 10,000-square-foot skate park on Electric Avenue.

With the assistance of Erie County Legislator John Gilmour, whose District 9 includes Hamburg, the town will be contributing the final $50,000 needed to qualify for a $250,000 matching grant from the Built to Play Skatepark Program, a partnership between the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation).

The rest of the $250,000 comes from a $50,000 grant from New York's State and Municipal Facilities Program, $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and private donations.

"I am happy to bring resources to this community-driven effort. The Carrig Family and the Skate Park Project are great examples of citizen-led collaboration with local government and philanthropy,” Gilmour said in a news release.

The project was spearheaded by Hamburg residents Timothy and Charity Carrig, who found the local parks lacking after getting their then-5-year-old son a skateboard.

"I'd like to thank John Gilmour, Jon Rivera, the Town of Hamburg and all of our supporters in the Buffalo area for helping us reach our goal," Timothy Carrig said.

The Hamburg Town Board will announce the new grant on Monday and vote on a resolution to begin soliciting requests for proposals for the design phase of the project. The town anticipates breaking ground in spring 2023.

"It's been great to work with the Carrig family and we're excited, not just with this investment to Hamburg's parks, but what we can bring to this piece of park land in Hamburg in addition to the skate park," said Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak. "We have a lot of land to work with on Electric Avenue and we're hopeful that we'll be able to provide some amenities that will be well-used by Hamburg residents."