With Florida beckoning, Canadian snowbirds 'chopper off to Buffalo' to cross the border

"Flying to the U.S. is not closed; carriers fly to the U.S. every day," said Dewayne Henderson, Great Lakes general manager. "We're no different. We're just smaller and connect individuals to their vehicles.

"And when you commit to being a snowbird," he added, "you commit."

Henderson said the 10-chopper firm has noted a definite uptick in its usual charter, crop dusting and photography business by adding the daily procession across the Niagara River to TAC Air. The recognition of a whole new market originated with a Great Lakes pilot trying to arrange for his Ontario parents to drive to their home in Florida.

"We found a trucking company to partner with, and then we said 'I wonder if we could do this on a larger scale?'" he said, noting the $600 price tag on a regular, commercial flight just from Toronto to Detroit.

Add the cost of renting a car for the entire winter, and many customers think they've snared a pretty good deal. When they return home in the spring, they can whisk across the Peace Bridge as Canadians re-entering the country, though at present they are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Then there's the pet factor. Henderson estimated 90% of his customers fly with dogs or cats.