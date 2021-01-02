With Florida beckoning, Canadian snowbirds 'chopper off to Buffalo' to cross the border

For Jim Taylor of Collingwood, Ont., the annual Florida trek to escape the cold Canadian winter has always been routine – get in the car and drive.
But for Taylor and hundreds of other Canadian snowbirds this winter, the long trip started off anything but routine. Taylor, his wife and two cats touched down via helicopter at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in mid-December, checked in with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, hopped in their just-shipped-across-the-border car waiting for them, and continued on their way to Vero Beach, Fla.
The quick trip from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., offered by Great Lakes Helicopters of Cambridge, Ont., (in the Kitchener-Waterloo area) offers one of the few ways Canadians can cross a border closed to vehicles, while also providing a way to enjoy their own car all winter in Florida.
During a pandemic age that has significantly curtailed cross-border traffic, Canadians like Taylor have figured it out – even if it costs a few extra bucks.
"We kept waiting and hoping they would open the border, but that didn't happen," he said outside the TAC Air (formerly Prior Aviation) executive terminal at the airport on Dec. 11, before Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown to curb Covid-19. "But this certainly solved the problem."
Great Lakes Helicopters in December was ferrying Canadians to Buffalo with as many as 60 trips every Thursday through Monday from airports in Hamilton, St. Catharines and Niagara-on-the-Lake. The Robin 44 choppers can carry up to three passengers for $1,200 (Canadian), plus another $700 (Canadian) to ship their vehicle on a commercial transport. Unlike private vehicles, they are allowed unfettered entry into the United States.
"Flying to the U.S. is not closed; carriers fly to the U.S. every day," said Dewayne Henderson, Great Lakes general manager. "We're no different. We're just smaller and connect individuals to their vehicles.
"And when you commit to being a snowbird," he added, "you commit."
Henderson said the 10-chopper firm has noted a definite uptick in its usual charter, crop dusting and photography business by adding the daily procession across the Niagara River to TAC Air. The recognition of a whole new market originated with a Great Lakes pilot trying to arrange for his Ontario parents to drive to their home in Florida.
"We found a trucking company to partner with, and then we said 'I wonder if we could do this on a larger scale?'" he said, noting the $600 price tag on a regular, commercial flight just from Toronto to Detroit.
Support Local Journalism
Add the cost of renting a car for the entire winter, and many customers think they've snared a pretty good deal. When they return home in the spring, they can whisk across the Peace Bridge as Canadians re-entering the country, though at present they are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Then there's the pet factor. Henderson estimated 90% of his customers fly with dogs or cats.
Wendy, also from Collingwood, Ont. (who would not give her last name) was walking her brown poodle, Brie (whose name she happily disclosed) in the TAC Air parking lot on a weekday in December while waiting for her car to be unloaded. She noted she could now more easily transport her pet to St. Petersburg, Fla., from her home northwest of Toronto on Georgian Bay.
Taylor, meanwhile, said his two cats faced a far easier time than riding in "steerage, or whatever they call it."
"It's the only way my wife would travel with them," he said.
Also flying into Buffalo Airport Friday were Peter and Karen Naylor of Delhi, Ont., near Long Point on Lake Erie's northern shore. They departed St. Catharines about 20 minutes earlier, and enjoyed a grand view of Niagara Falls on the first leg of a trip ultimately ending in Clearwater, Fla.
"We've been doing this for 17 years and thought we can't stay home, we just can't," Karen Naylor said, describing her ride as "fantastic."
"The sun was coming up, so it was a little misty, but we could see the falls just fine," she said. "Helicopters are fun, and I got to sit up front."
Just about everyone landing at TAC Air that December day and then heading southbound from the parking lot seemed in a good mood. Taylor talked of the nice weather awaiting them, Karen Naylor was still gushing over her "up front" ride, and Peter Naylor was heading to Florida for the winter just after his first ever ride in a helicopter.
"This is excellent," he said.