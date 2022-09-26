A play at Niagara-on-the-Lake, a Sunday afternoon at Crystal Beach, or even an overnight to Toronto all become much easier beginning Saturday after the Canadian government announced Monday it will lift most border restrictions stemming from Covid-19 concerns.

After 30 months of border crossing impediments ranging from outright closure to required use of the ArriveCan phone app, the new development means normal traffic and commerce are free to resume. Ottawa's Ministry of Health now says entry to Canada via ArriveCan, along with the need to isolate or quarantine if travelers test positive for Covid-19, are no longer necessary.

And though just about every tourism and government official calls Monday's move long overdue, they are also overjoyed at the prospect of once again fully integrating the economies of New York State and Ontario.

“It has been two and a half long years of border restrictions between the United States and Canada," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who was outspoken on the need for normal border crossing procedures. "The extended measures have kept loved ones apart and kept border communities from reaching full economic recovery. The end of restrictions is overdue. Canada’s decision is the right one. The U.S. should follow immediately.”

Even after Ottawa allowed easier travel to Canada with the ArriveCan app in April, unfamiliarity with the procedure and the prospect of random testing combined to revive travel to nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, the Peace Bridge Authority reported Monday that even in August after several months of ArriveCan availability, traffic levels were off by more than 44% from the same month in 2019.

Ron Rienas, the authority's general manager, said it all resulted in staff reductions, deferred maintenance and dipping into reserve funds. It also caused significant bridge backups throughout the summer, because even though traffic levels plummeted, travelers without the app tied up Canadian inspection booths.

"The process took longer on average per vehicle as people had difficulty with the app or did not fill it out properly," he said. "That meant cars were backed up and it was difficult for trucks to get off the bridge. When you have in excess of one-hour delays with that little traffic, it became very disconcerting.

"But are we happy now?" he added. "Absolutely."

Decreased traffic on the Peace Bridge and Niagara County crossings, however, constituted only part of the problem. Americans and Canadians alike stayed on their side of the border, visits to tourist meccas like Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Niagara Falls, Ont., plummeted, Canadian shoppers at Western New York malls and grocery stores stayed away, and the significant number of air travelers from Southern Ontario using Buffalo Niagara International Airport withered to practically nothing.

Now, just about all those associated with cross-border traffic are thrilled about the prospect of returning to pre-pandemic life, or at least the "new normal" that follows. Mayor Jim Diodati of Niagara Falls, Ont., said Monday that business at Canada's most popular tourist destination and its 16,000 hotel rooms had been "devastated" by the restrictions, affecting the livelihoods of 40,000 people. Fifty percent of normal visitors from the United States were unable to visit over three tourist summers, he said.

Now Diodati views the border re-opening as so important that the prime minister of Canada and premiers of all its provinces should stage a ribbon cutting extravaganza and launch a massive marketing campaign to show "Canada is once again open for business."

"This re-opening will allow international tourism to kick-start," the mayor said. "Separated families will be able to reunite and those without smartphones and access to technology will again be able to freely cross our borders.

"We need to learn to live with Covid and rebuild international visitation," he added.

Political pressure may have finally spurred Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to lift the restrictions, according to Conservative Member of Parliament Tony Baldinelli of Fort Erie. For months, Baldinelli and other Conservatives have applied blistering criticism to the Liberal majority for its insistence on continuing ArriveCan and other requirements. Baldinelli said Monday that after two years of Covid concerns he is "ecstatic" about reopening the border, but notes the loss of a third tourist summer was "self-inflicted."

"There has been tremendous pressure by myself and my Conservative colleagues, and I think there was enough pressure that finally the government had to act," he said. "This decision should have been made months ago."

Baldinelli also calls for a major effort "to say Canada is now open."

State Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt of North Tonawanda also injected New York politics into a situation he thinks should never have been taken place.

"New Yorkers saw the freedom to connect and gather with family and friends suppressed during the pandemic," he said, "a freedom that should never again be in the hands of an overbearing government."

Dottie Gallagher, president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, said fears of random testing and possible quarantines in Ontario all worked to discourage significant aspects of the region's integrated economy. She called the move "quite frankly, long overdue," especially for those travelers discouraged to even try navigating requirements like ArriveCan.

But now she hopes Canadian fans will return for Buffalo Sabres games and shop in Western New York stores. She also feels the need to market the area.

"It's incumbent upon us to reintroduce ourselves and make ourselves welcome to people," Gallagher said, "especially for those people who came over to the Galleria ... or Wegmans. Those habits have to be rebuilt, and it will take time."

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, meanwhile, looks forward to resumption of air travelers from Southern Ontario who in the past often accounted for more than 40% of travelers at Buffalo Airport – now down to about 10%. NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous called the move "excellent news," noting border closures to the airport's normal Canadian patrons affected Buffalo more than any other airport in the United States.

Tederous said she also anticipates renewing the authority's marketing efforts in Ontario for both Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports.

Rienas of the Peace Bridge Authority thinks the rebuilding efforts will take time. He points to Buffalonians on the Canadian shore who have sold their properties to people from Toronto because of border restrictions; likewise for Canadians with ski properties in Ellicottville.

"Time will tell whether people have now made other travel decisions," he said. "Hopefully, next summer we will be looking at normal traffic levels, though probably less than 2019."