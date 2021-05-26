With border closed, tourism season in Niagara Falls is looking up

For most people, 2020 was a disaster.
For the tourism-driven Niagara Falls economy, which depends on the types of crowds that disappeared amid Covid-19, it was even worse.
But now the pandemic seems to have receded, face masks are disappearing and business is, if not booming, at least looking up.
John H. Percy Jr., president of Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara County tourism promotion agency, is projecting that the region will experience about 60% of what it had in 2019. But some of his hoteliers think he is being conservative and that 70 to 75% is more likely.
It's one time Percy would be delighted to be wrong.
"I hope when we look at fall and we see those kinds of numbers, John Percy will be doing a happy dance," he said.
The region's tourism industry is suffering from the same issue as the restaurant industry: lack of workers. But Niagara Falls also finds itself in an unusual situation because of the pandemic: no competition from the other side of the border. A trip to Canada remains all but out of the question as that nation struggles to control the pandemic.
So if people want to see Niagara Falls in 2021, they now have only one realistic option, a situation that is a "net positive," said Michael Marsch, vice president of operations for Merani Hotel Group, which owns three hotels in the Falls.
Percy called it "a silver lining opportunity. That's what I hear my staff telling people on the phone. 'The border's closed, can I still see the falls?' If they want to see the falls, and it happens to be Niagara Falls USA, we're here to service that customer, provide that opportunity."
Attractions have issues
Sunny predictions aside, the reality is neither the pandemic nor the many capacity and interactivity restrictions it birthed, are not gone yet.
"We need to have improved capacity for us to be profitable," said Maid of the Mist president Christopher Glynn, whose iconic boat ride was hit hard by capacity restrictions and still is being held to 50% of its boats' normal capacity.
The Maid carried 285,000 passengers last year, when it opened on July 1. That was down 77% from 2019.
Photos from The News’ archives give us a glimpse of how the world-famous falls appeared over the
This year, the boats started sailing on April 29, the earliest opening since 2018.
"We're at a third of what we carried in '18 on a weekday, about half of what we carried on a weekend in '18," Glynn said. The reason, he said, is "absolutely no international business and no group business."
Glynn said demand for the famous boat ride is at about 50% of where it would normally be, but he expects that number to improve as Covid numbers do the same.
At Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown, Executive Director Robert Emerson saw his attraction's attendance fall from 206,000 in 2019 to 30,000 last year.
"We're doing a little better than we projected, although we projected we weren't going to do very well, back last fall," Emerson said.
Much of the historic site's business comes from military reenactment events, which were scrubbed last year. This year, the muskets and cannon will roar again, starting this weekend with "Soldiers Through the Ages."
"We'll do French and Indian War in July, and the War of 1812 event will be on Labor Day weekend as usual," Emerson said. "In September we're hosting the national encampment of the American Revolution. This will be the biggest Revolutionary War event of the year. Originally planned for last year, but we punted. We're expecting about 500 reenactors."
The Canadian border closure doesn't hurt Fort Niagara only at the ticket booth.
"We have a lot of volunteers who help us out with special events who live in Canada. It'll make it harder to staff events," Emerson said. "Probably what's impacting us more than that is Europe and Asia. We're not seeing international travel coming from those areas."
Green space
Destination Niagara USA likes to emphasize that Niagara Falls State Park offers a more natural experience than Canada's park.
This year, state park visitors can take advantage of the new Gorgeview Section, a green belt of trails installed where the Robert Moses Parkway used to be, on the rim of the gorge.
Another new access point to bring visitors closer to the Niagara River will open Thursday at Third Street and Buffalo Avenue: a new staircase down a grade from the city into the park along the upper rapids of the Niagara River. Mark V. Mistretta, state park district director for Western New York said that will make a difference.
“The summer of 2021 will be the summer that people want to be outside," he said.
"We are the more natural side and the more authentic side of the falls," Percy said. "Family leisure travel will be the savior of our industry right now, and we're perfectly suited. I think that is going to be the majority of our business this summer."
Help wanted
Tourism businesses that rely on seasonal workers are confronting a labor shortage which some business people say is driven by the federal government's enhanced unemployment benefits.
"The preference would be for the government to stop offering the enhanced benefits, but that's obviously not going to happen until September," Marsch, Merani Hotel Group, said. "We've got our summer season to take care of, so we're going to make any changes from an internal operations perspective that we need to in order to take care of our customers."
"Everyone is having trouble in our industry," Percy said. "It's going to hurt the bottom line of our partners, but unfortunately they're having to open up their wallets and really pay out to get seasonal staff."
But there are other possible reasons it's hard to find seasonal employees right now.
"During the pandemic, when everything was shut down and really brought to its knees, a lot of them found work in other industries, health care and other ones," Percy said. "Maybe they loved our industry and want to come back."
Foreign summer workers who often come to staff hotels and attractions are unable to obtain student visas.
"They can't get into the country. Our visa offices around the world are closed," Percy said.
Marsch said for now, managers are sometimes cleaning rooms and busing tables. "It's the way of the world right now," Marsch said.