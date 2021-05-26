With border closed, tourism season in Niagara Falls is looking up

Destination Niagara USA likes to emphasize that Niagara Falls State Park offers a more natural experience than Canada's park.

This year, state park visitors can take advantage of the new Gorgeview Section, a green belt of trails installed where the Robert Moses Parkway used to be, on the rim of the gorge.

Another new access point to bring visitors closer to the Niagara River will open Thursday at Third Street and Buffalo Avenue: a new staircase down a grade from the city into the park along the upper rapids of the Niagara River. Mark V. Mistretta, state park district director for Western New York said that will make a difference.

“The summer of 2021 will be the summer that people want to be outside," he said.

"We are the more natural side and the more authentic side of the falls," Percy said. "Family leisure travel will be the savior of our industry right now, and we're perfectly suited. I think that is going to be the majority of our business this summer."

Help wanted

Tourism businesses that rely on seasonal workers are confronting a labor shortage which some business people say is driven by the federal government's enhanced unemployment benefits.