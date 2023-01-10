With blizzard behind him, Sheriff Garcia plans to be better prepared for next catastrophic storm

Last month's blizzard may be over, but investigations and evaluations of lessons learned are just beginning.

And the early – if somewhat predictable – indication is that changes need to be made for emergency responders.

While the county administration is awaiting a more comprehensive review of the blizzard response before discussing lessons learned, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said some early decisions have already been made about ways the Sheriff's Office can improve the county's response.

First, he said, the Sheriff's Office is acquiring some additional equipment.

During the blizzard, Garcia said, the use of tracked vehicles, with tread similar to what is used for tanks, was helpful in allowing sheriff's deputies to respond to calls. The Sheriff's Office owns two two-seater tracked utility vehicles, and was aided by the use of two additional snow-grooming vehicles, which are normally used by the county Parks Department for snow trails.

'A cascading failure': Blizzard that left tens of thousands without heat hit some in Buffalo harder While there is scant data available, the historic storm appears to have had a particularly devastating impact on Black people in the city.

Throughout the storm, those snow groomers were used to clear paths for other first responders.

At one point, during the height of the blizzard, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said no emergency response was possible because of the high winds and whiteout conditions. But Garcia said that thanks to the specialized equipment owned by the county, "we never stopped responding to Priority One calls, at any point." Those calls involved immediate, life-saving needs, such as rescuing people trapped in dozens of stranded cars near the Main Street and Transit Road area.

"It was like moving chess pieces throughout the 23rd, 24th and 25th," Garcia said. "They were slow, but they were persistent."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now, he said, it is clear that the county needs to own more such vehicles. Poloncarz has given the green light for the Sheriff's Office to purchase two more tracked utility vehicles that will have four seats instead of two, and include the ability to secure a stretcher to the back of the vehicle, Garcia said. That should enable the Sheriff's Office to rescue more people at one time or transport emergency and medical staff to work. Each vehicle is expected to cost about $40,000, Garcia added.

The Sheriff's Office also made use of its six snowmobiles throughout the blizzard. But now, Garcia said he wants to establish a more formalized agreement to incorporate private snowmobilers as part of the Sheriff's emergency response team. That would include conducting background checks on residents with snowmobiles who wish to assist in future emergency efforts, he said.

Daniel Neaverth Jr., Erie County commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said the county administration is also working to formalize relationships with the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs so that a rescue and recovery strategy fully mobilizes available snowmobilers and others with access to private snow grooming equipment.

Many people stranded during the storm started walking toward buildings that had lights on, Garcia said, but because the blizzard made visibility so difficult, established warming centers weren't as visible as they could have been. He said he wants more of these centers and shelters equipped with flashing lights to make them more visible to residents, even in low-visibility situations.

Garcia also made the call to have deputies take home their Sheriff's vehicles prior to the blizzard so that they could immediately begin responding to calls without struggling to get to a district lot first. He said that practice should continue. He would like to see deputies take home their sheriff's vehicles every day instead of driving into work to pick up the patrol cars, most of which are marked Ford Explorers that get picked up in centralized lots in Grand Island, Clarence, Elma, Colden, Springville and North Collins.

The sheriff also approved the emergency use of deputies' personal vehicles during the blizzard if they were superior to what the county owned.

Though 44 deaths have been blamed on the blizzard, Garcia said none of those deaths came from areas that fall under the policing jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Office.

"We were never in a situation where we didn't have patrols on the road," he said.

News staff reporter Janet Gramza contributed to this story.