With ACV Auctions about to go public, 43North launches foundation

43North has created a foundation to determine how to use the proceeds of portfolio companies that go public, as ACV Auctions prepares to take that step.

The 43North Foundation has about 3 million shares of stock in ACV Auctions, a Buffalo-based tech company that is gearing up for an initial public offering. In a regulatory filing, the foundation said it plans to sell 500,000 of its shares.

ACV plans to sell 16.55 million shares for between $18 and $20. At the $19 midpoint of that range, the 500,000 shares that the 43North Foundation plans to sell would be worth about $9.5 million.

43North automatically receives a stake in companies that win prize money in its annual state-backed business plan competition. ACV won the 2015 edition of the competition, including a $1 million grand prize.