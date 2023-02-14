The City of Buffalo has suspended winter parking regulations along bus routes through Feb. 28 due to the favorable weather forecast during the next two weeks.

However, should the forecast change and a significant amount of snow is expected, the regulations will be reinstated, said Mayor Byron Brown, who announced the change Monday.

Winter parking regulations on bus routes are normally in effect from Nov. 15 to April 1 between 1:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

City officials will monitor weather forecasts and adjust parking regulations as needed throughout the remaining winter months, Brown said. Monitor media announcements and BuffAlert for any changes.

To view the list of bus route locations in the city, go to City of Buffalo Bus Route Winter Parking Locations.