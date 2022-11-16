With a nod to history and to Buffalo, new Bills stadium will be an experience for those who enter

Buffaloes out front. A perforated metal exterior that gives you a peek inside. A canopy roof designed to keep 65% of the seats relatively dry.

When the Buffalo Bills released exterior and interior renderings of their new stadium last month, the world got a glimpse at what the planned $1.4 billion facility will look like.

But what will it be like? How will the experience of attending a game at this new stadium – which opens in 2026, if negotiations and construction schedules stay on track – vary from a game day at Highmark Stadium? Bills fans have understood and embraced game days in Orchard Park for nearly a half century, turning pregame, table-busting tailgating into an almost mythical experience. It’s an aura that transcends the parking lot and permeates the stands, especially on icy cold days, when even the team’s former quarterback (hey there, Ryan Fitzpatrick) poses bare-chested with fans.

The vision for the fan experience in this new stadium has been in development for years. (The dome question was settled a long time ago, by the way). Most of the details haven’t yet been released; that will happen closer to when the team starts selling personal seat licenses, premium seating and sponsorships in late winter or early spring. But here’s a look at what is known, based on interviews with Bills officials and a view of studies and other documents:

• You’ll be able to visit year-round. The front plaza of the stadium, which the Bills have called the “Family Circle” and will be built around a clan of oversize buffalo statues, will be publicly accessible every day of the year. It’s likely that, like most new stadiums, tours will be available too.

This concept of 365-day use extends to revenue-generating events, which could be as grand as a concert or as simple as a small corporate meeting.

Renderings of new Buffalo Bills stadium show nod to the past: 'It's a celebration of Western New York'

A 2019 stadium study commissioned by the Bills cites the importance of everyday use, making the stadium grounds “open and active year-round with event and hospitality offerings.” That study, which was conducted by the Bills’ stadium design firm Populous and CAA ICON, a consulting group no longer involved in the project, emphasized the importance of bringing people together. It prioritizes creating “communal areas,” “social experiences” and incorporating “an iconic feature that serves as a calling card while maintaining authenticity.”

“We’re not building it for out-of-town visitors who are going to come here once every 10 years for an outside event,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We were very conscious of respecting what we believed our fans wanted in a new stadium and how they wanted to experience Bills football – and then experience the stadium the other times of the year.”

• The stadium will be scaled and designed to Buffalo, which is the NFL’s second-smallest market. It will be big and splashy compared to Highmark, but not to other, newer NFL stadiums. SoFi Stadium, a sprawling development in Los Angeles, cost a reported $5 billion to $6 billion. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas cost about $2 billion. Both of those opened in 2020; today, with inflation and supply chain challenges, the cost would be higher. The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, are planning a Nashville Stadium that will cost a little more than $2 billion.

The Bills stadium will cost at least $1.4 billion and – pending the finalization of an agreement among the team, league, state and Erie County – is being partially funded by $850 million in public money. Expensive as that sounds, the stadium is budgeted for Buffalo. Nashville is spending up, in part, because officials there hope to host a Super Bowl. Los Angeles hosted the NFL’s premiere event in February, and Las Vegas has the Super Bowl in 2024.

'Where else would you rather be?' An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision

Buffalo simply isn’t big enough to have one. Even if the stadium had a full roof, Western New York lacks the hotel and convention space needed to host a Super Bowl. Erie County has just over 11,000 hotel rooms, and a Super Bowl would require at least twice that – plus fancier hotels and far more convention space than is available in Western New York.

“We don’t even have enough hotel rooms and downtown infrastructure for an NHL All-Star Game,” said John Cimperman, a longtime NHL and NBA executive and sports marketing agent, in a fall 2021 interview. “That would have happened by now. Let’s not build this with the hope of a Super Bowl.”

The Bills’ own 2019 study notes that the stadium should “act as a regional destination that also draws fans from out of state,” and in an interview that year with The News, team co-owner Kim Pegula referred to Allegiant Stadium, which was being constructed at the time in Las Vegas for the Raiders, who were relocating from Oakland. “Look at Vegas,” she said. “Vegas should be a Vegas venue, but that’s not going to work in Buffalo. I want Buffalo to be its own place."

In that same 2019 interview, Pegula also referred to two historic and since-demolished Buffalo venues that are now design inspirations for the new stadium: downtown’s Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, the original home of the Sabres; and War Memorial Stadium, often called the Rockpile, which was the first home of the AFL Bills and is now the site of the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, an athletics complex on Buffalo’s East Side.

The verticality of those two buildings, and also the still-in-use Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo – which opened in 1940, the same year as The Aud – is reflected in the tall, distinctly sectioned perforated-metal exterior of the new stadium design.

“So many people talk so fondly of The Aud, or the Rockpile,” said Pegula, who is currently away from work due to an undisclosed medical condition. “I do want to make sure we don’t get too far advanced in these new places that you lose the character of these buildings, and some of those special moments that so many people have great memories of. I think that’s important. We have to make sure we don’t get too far along the road into building something that’s not really who we are.”

• You’ll be able to move more and see more. The new stadium will have more lounge and club areas, and not just for premium seats: Gathering spaces will be available across pricing levels. The concourses will be wider, and in many spaces, will still allow you a view of the playing field, meaning you’ll be able to stand in line for food and see parts of the action.

About 65% of the seats will be covered by the canopy, which functions as a partial roof, and those congregating spaces are also expected to function as a spot where people can go to warm up or dry out on cold-weather or heavy-precipitation days.

Jonathan Mallie, a lead architect on the stadium project and senior principal with Populous, told The News that the seating bowl will create a “visual intensity of red and blue.” The partial roof combined with the stacked levels of the stadium, which will seat just over 60,000, is expected to create especially loud acoustics. That fits one of the principles described in a stadium visioning document created earlier this year by the Pegula family, Bills officials, and executives from Populous and the consulting group Legends: “The place where every football fan wants to be, and the place every visiting team hates to play.”

Mallie, who was part of the Populous team that developed the principles document, described it as “harnessing the energy of the fans in terms of cheering and excitement over the team and making it so loud that the other team is off their rocker, a little bit.”

He added, “Let’s not forget, it’s really the fans that create the energy and the environment. Design is a backdrop to the fan base.”