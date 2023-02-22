A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with the potential for accumulations of ice, is making its way through the region for the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Of major concern are temperatures hovering in the upper 20s, which is below freezing and could cause freezing rain, along with snow, to continue for a good portion of Wednesday night, affecting northern Erie, Wyoming, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans counties, said David Thomas, a meteorologist with the NWS office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"The snow, after 7 o'clock tonight, will be pretty much north of the City of Buffalo," Thomas said. "We're looking for just another one to two inches of snow mainly across Niagara, Orleans and far northern Genesee counties."

Meanwhile, the University at Buffalo announced that it has canceled all evening classes and activities after 5 p.m. Wednesday across all three campuses because of the inclement weather.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the installation of several electronic signs that have been activated in strategic locations citywide to warn drivers and pedestrians of the potential for icy travel conditions.

The signs are on Delaware Avenue at the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) in both directions; the I-190 at Virginia Street in both directions; the Skyway entrance on South Elmwood Avenue; South Park Avenue at Louisiana and Smith streets; and the marquee at the Apollo Media Center on Jefferson Avenue.

Thomas said much of the precipitation is expected to end before the morning commute Thursday.

"There will still be a little bit of drizzle, some freezing drizzle, lingering across the area that could lead to some bridges, ramps and overpasses being slippery, but overall, the treated roads should be improving," he said.

AAA of Western and Central New York released some tips to help motorists drive safely and keep their vehicles safe from the elements and in good running condition. Those with access to a garage and carport are advised to use them instead of parking outdoors. Those who must park outside are cautioned to avoid parking under tree branches, power lines or other objects where ice could fall and strike the vehicle.

Drivers are also advised to turn up their windshield wipers when exiting their vehicle to avoid having them freeze in place. Motorists should also keep a quality ice scraper on hand to effectively clear ice away once it begins to soften up, and avoid pounding on the ice and using the scraper on painted surfaces.

Motorists are also be advised to keep a full supply of winter-quality windshield washer solvent and use commercial deicing products that can help melt away ice from windshields or locks.

For those compelled to drive in snowy and icy conditions, AAA advises accelerating and decelerating slowly. Applying the gas gradually to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Motorists are also advised to avoid speeding, increase their distances, know their brakes and avoid powering uphill.