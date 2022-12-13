Wintry mix expected, then lake-effect snow possible starting late Friday in WNY

The storm causing havoc in the Midwest is headed our way.

And while it doesn't look like it will have as dramatic an impact on Western New York, we will be seeing a mix of wintry weather including the growing possibility of lake-effect snow just in time for the Saturday night showdown between the Bills and Dolphins in Orchard Park.

Here's what to expect, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Thomas.

"The initial storm will be coming here very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning," Thomas said.

A good swath of Western New York can expect a "wintry mix" of sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain. "The whole kitchen sink will be thrown in there," Thomas said.

The freezing rain could lead to a couple of tenths of an inch of ice on roads, trees and power lines in the Southern Tier.

"We'll get a little glazing in Buffalo, too," Thomas said.

Strong winds with gusts as high as 45 mph are also expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The freezing rain is expected to end by late Thursday afternoon, but the mix of rain and snow could linger through Thursday night.

No more than an inch or two of snowfall is expected during that period.

On Friday, we can enjoy a little lull before things get interesting again.

By Friday evening, a lake-effect band of snow will be starting to form off of Lake Erie.

"We're looking at southwest winds Friday night right through the daytime on Saturday and into Saturday night that'll be driving lake snows," Thomas said.

It was too early Tuesday to say exactly where that band of snow could end up, but it's expected to set up along a line from somewhere around the City of Buffalo to the Buffalo airport toward Batavia, and the Southtowns, too.

So, it's certainly possible that domeless Highmark Stadium will be showing Miami a true Buffalo-style welcome Saturday night.

How much snow could fall?

That's also very much up in the air. But forecasters say it could be a few inches to possibly a foot or 2 feet in the most intense parts of the band.

But again, it's important to keep in mind, this will be a lake-effect event, which are notoriously hard to pinpoint and can lead to stark differences in snowfall totals.

Thomas said there is no indication we're in for a repeat of what the Southtowns endured last month.

The band of snow will push southward on Sunday and by nighttime should be over ski country.