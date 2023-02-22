Western New Yorkers should expect a messy Wednesday of sleet and freezing rain atop small accumulations of snow. The National Weather Service in Buffalo expects the evening commute to be very difficult, ranging from hazardous conditions to "near impossible" travel.

The Northtowns are forecast to receive between 1/4 and a 1/2-inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service. The Buffalo metro is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow before the mixed precipitation arrives.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain are likely to result in slippery roads and limited visibility for motorists, who are advised to slow down and use caution while driving.

The Southern Tier and southern suburbs of Erie County will likely receive only trace accumulations of ice, said Heather Kenyon, an NWS Buffalo meteorologist. The complexity of the storm, Kenyon said, has made forecasting the impact more difficult.

"There's some uncertainty where the transition will be to higher amounts of ice within the Buffalo metro," Kenyon said Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory began at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Southern Tier and parts of southern Erie County, including Orchard Park and Springville, and runs until 10 p.m., according to NWS Buffalo's website. The advisory begins at 1 p.m. for northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties and runs through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winds peaking around 45 mph are expected just south of Lake Ontario in Niagara and Orleans counties Wednesday evening, Kenyon said. The wind, when paired with ice, could lead to significant damage, she added.

The wintry mix is forecast to taper off Thursday, with the precipitation lighter in intensity, Kenyon said. The freezing rain is expected to switch over to rain by early afternoon Thursday before switching back to freezing rain and then snow in the evening. Driving during the morning and evening commutes may both be affected by the mixed precipitation.