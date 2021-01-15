Wintermission 2021 kicks off Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of the late civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. said in an interview on Monday that despite the recent riot in Washington, "we can't join the hateful rhetoric."

Let the Wintermission Buffalo 2021 games begin.

Wintermission is a series of free, outdoor sports and fitness activities and programs that city residents can enjoy safely until March during the Covid-19 health pandemic.

Activities include Winter Porch Sports, which helps residents stay physically fit with activities they can do on their front porch, yard or sidewalk while following CDC Covid-19 guidelines. An LED Billboard truck will provide an exercise video on a continuous loop. The program is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s Project Play.

PLAYSTREETS, presented by the Buffalo Police Athletic League, Mayor Byron W. Brown and block clubs, is an array of social-distancing fitness activities that will operate at designated outdoor parks and recreational facilities citywide.

Wintermission kicks off Monday with PLAYSTREETS during the Day of Service at MLK Jr. Park between 2 and 4 p.m.

For more information on Wintermission, email zcruz@ch.ci.buffalo.ny.us. Or visit 880cities.org/portfolio_page/wintermission/buffalo.

