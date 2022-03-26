Winter won't bow out, will unleash wind-blown snow and temperatures in the teens

March 2022 roared in like a lion in Western New York. With a winter storm warning issued in southern Erie County and the Southern Tier, the lamb is not yet ready to make an appearance before the month closes out.

The National Weather Service says today's rain in the Buffalo metro area will turn to rain and snow as the day progresses and all snow after 9 p.m., with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible by Sunday morning.

More snow, 1 to 3 inches, is possible Sunday, with 17 mph winds from the west whipping it around. The National Weather Service forecasts this wintry weather – snow showers, winds around 20 mph and temperatures in the teens – to continue into Sunday evening. There's still a chance of snow showers Monday, with temperatures in the 20s, before the dawn of a mostly sunny Tuesday.

The same pattern will unfold in the hills south of Buffalo and the Southern Tier, but with more snow – up to 4 inches by Sunday morning and 2 to 4 through the day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers are again likely Monday afternoon and into the evening, with winds approaching 30 mph before a gradual warmup begins Tuesday.

