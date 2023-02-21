A winter weather advisory, which could result in some icy roads and treacherous driving, will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday across the Buffalo metro area , according to the National Weather Service.

"We're going to have some icy weather," said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

The mixed precipitation will begin around noon Wednesday in the Southern Tier before expanding northeast.

"It'll start out with snow, then change over to a thin band of sleet and then freezing rain," Jurkowski said. "That band will continue progressing northeastward throughout the afternoon and reach the Buffalo area shortly after sunset, so about 7 p.m."

Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and about three-tenths of an inch of ice are expected across northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties that could lead to power outages and damage to trees, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, travel could be nearly impossible at times, with hazardous conditions possibly affecting the morning and evening commutes.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, freezing rain is forecast to fall in Buffalo and across the northern portions of Western New York.

"So that would be anywhere from Orchard Park northward towards Lake Ontario," Jurkowski said.

The freezing rain is expected to switch over to rain by early afternoon Thursday before switching back to freezing rain and then snow in the evening. There also is the potential for high winds, according to the National Weather Service.

"Driving is going to be quite difficult," said Jurkowski.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain are likely to result in slippery roads and limited visibility for motorists, who are advised to slow down and use caution while driving.

Meanwhile, David Bertola of National Grid said the utility has increased its staffing and extended evening and overnight shifts in preparation for the storm.