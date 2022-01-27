 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter weather advisory in effect for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties
map
National Weather Service Buffalo

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties, including Orchard Park, Springville and Jamestown.

The wintry weather is expected to produce lake effect snow, with accumulations of three to five inches in areas with the most persistent bands. Those areas are likely to include the Boston Hills and in western Chautauqua County.

Lake effect snow will also forecast to begin across the Buffalo metro area sometime during the Thursday evening hours and then head south overnight.

The National Weather Service is advising motorists to prepare for snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility, at times. Also, hazardous road conditions could affect the Friday morning commute.   

