Winter storm wrap-up: Slow-moving system blankets WNY, disrupting travel

About 50 vehicles that were parked illegally had been towed as of Thursday afternoon, Brown said.

One of the things the city did differently is begin the ticketing and towing process sooner than during the Jan. 6 and Jan. 17 winter storms, Brown said. Enforcing the parking regulation is something people asked for citywide.

The city took the step of early enforcement following widespread criticism of snow removal efforts on side streets during a recent storm that dumped nearly 2 feet on most of the region.

“We are opening up streets more quickly. When there are vehicles that are violating the alternate street parking, we are towing and ticketing those vehicles at the request of residents throughout the City of Buffalo," Brown said. "One of the things that we heard from residents in the last two storms was that they wanted their streets open, and if vehicles were illegally parked, violating the alternate parking regulations, they wanted those vehicles removed so that their streets could be opened up. We’re doing that now.

“There were literally thousands of vehicles that were parked illegally, making it difficult or impossible to get down to residential streets. Residents expressed those frustrations to us,” Brown said.