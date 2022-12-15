 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Winter storm with 'impactful snow' set to arrive Friday evening

  • Updated
Snow plow (copy) (copy)

A snowplow clears snow and spreads salt on Richmond Avenue near Symphony Circle in February. A lake-effect storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the area. 

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News file photo
The weather forecast for this weekend is coming into clearer focus.

And what it shows is the potential for a lot of snow removal.

All of Erie County, along with Genesee and Chautauqua counties, are under a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts through the weekend.

For the northern half of that area, accumulations of 10 to 18 inches are possible in the most persistent lake snow and up to 22 inches in the southern half.

"The heaviest lake effect snow is expected to be across southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo and southwest Genesee County," the National Weather Service said in a warning issued Thursday afternoon.

That means traveling will be rough, with poor visibility and snow-covered roads.

The snow is set to begin Friday night and continue through Saturday, drifting north as far as Niagara County before shifting back south at night.

"It shouldn't be too intense," said meteorologist Jim Mitchell. "It will be impactful snow. People will have to be cautious. They'll be shoveling. But it shouldn't be anything so intense where they can't keep up with it. An inch an hour maybe at most."

The severe storm threat that brought dozens of tornado reports to the South shifts to the Southeast as the North sees snow and ice. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

