 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm watch, snow coming for Christmas
0 comments

Winter storm watch, snow coming for Christmas

Support this work for $1 a month
 Snow, winds whip through Western New York (copy)

It's time to get the snow blowers ready. 

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Snow is on the way for those who have been dreaming of a white Christmas.

And there could be lots of snow by the time the storm is over.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon with heavy lake effect snow possible in Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

There could be accumulations of more than a foot in the most persistent lake snow bands, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility at times.

Wednesday's high will be near 45, and Thursday will be rainy with gusty winds and a high near 48.

Thursday night, the temperature will drop into the 20s, and snow is predicted throughout the night into Christmas Day and Saturday.

Snow showers are likely during the day Friday and Saturday. Snow could be heavy Friday, Friday night and Saturday. Friday's high will be near 25 and Saturday's high will be near 27.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County changes rules on school quarantine – again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News