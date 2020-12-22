Winter storm watch, snow coming for Christmas

Snow is on the way for those who have been dreaming of a white Christmas.

And there could be lots of snow by the time the storm is over.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon with heavy lake effect snow possible in Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

There could be accumulations of more than a foot in the most persistent lake snow bands, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility at times.

Wednesday's high will be near 45, and Thursday will be rainy with gusty winds and a high near 48.

Thursday night, the temperature will drop into the 20s, and snow is predicted throughout the night into Christmas Day and Saturday.

Snow showers are likely during the day Friday and Saturday. Snow could be heavy Friday, Friday night and Saturday. Friday's high will be near 25 and Saturday's high will be near 27.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.