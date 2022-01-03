Winter storm watch issued for Wednesday night, Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties beginning Wednesday night calling for the possibility of 9 inches of snow or more.
It doesn’t appear we’ll be colder than average every day in the first two weeks of the month, Don Paul says.
The watch extends through Thursday evening, during which time southwesterly winds gusting to 40 mph will cause lake-effect snow bands to develop off Lake Erie. The wind will also cause blowing and drifting snow that will affect road conditions.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute," the weather service said.