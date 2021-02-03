Winter storm watch, heavy lake-effect snow and high winds forecast for Friday

Update: The winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

Batten down the hatches and stock up on road salt.

A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, according to David Thomas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

Nine inches or more of heavy lake-effect snow and gusty winds are anticipated, he said.

"That would include the City of Buffalo and out towards the airport, as well as areas further south," Thomas added.

While temperatures are expected to reach into the mid- to upper 30s on Thursday, they will be followed by a cold front that will develop earlier in the day Friday.

"Behind this cold front, we'll start to see this lake-effect developing," Thomas said.