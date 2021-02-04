Winter storm watch for Friday upgraded to lake-effect snow warning

Heavy, lake-effect snow, with strong winds and colder temperatures are all but a forgone conclusion for Friday's forecast.
The National Weather Service has upgraded Friday's winter storm watch to a lake effect snow warning.
"It was a watch, initially, and then we upgraded to a warning because we're confident enough that we're going to get accumulating lake snows northeast of the lake," said Aaron Reynolds, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.
The blustery conditions will be preceded by a cold front that will whip through the region.
Before that, some light snow, mixed with a little rain, is expected to fall overnight Thursday that will eventually turn into all snow, producing some minor accumulations by Friday morning, Reynolds said.
"Once the cold front pulls east of here, the colder air is going wrap back around and go across the lake, and that's when the lake-effect will get generated," said Reynolds.
"It'll start Friday morning sometime, and then it'll get heavier as we head throughout the afternoon into the evening hours Friday," he added.
The lake-effect band is expected to start in the Northtowns, and into Niagara County, where it will produce some accumulations there, before it shifts and settles south.
"Wherever it sets up and settles and sits for a while, we expect anywhere from 9 to 16 inches of snow," Reynolds said.
However, what will set this weather event apart from previous storms of the season will be strong winds, gusting up to 45 mph.
"We've gotten 9 to 16 inches of snow before. It's just that the winds are going to be pretty strong with this event," said Reynolds.
It'll be accompanied by a lot of blowing and drifting snow that will, naturally, create slippery travel conditions for those who have to be in traffic. Once the blustery weather conditions die down late Saturday evening, a bracing chill will be left in the air that will not only sting, but linger.
"We might have a brief reprieve in terms of a warmup, but, in the long term, it looks like it's going to be cold for quite some time," Reynolds said.
Peter Anderson, press secretary for Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, said the Department of Public Works is prepared for Friday's snow event.
"Every piece of snow removal equipment ECDPW has, including the three big snow blowers, will be available. DPW will also be beginning 12-hour shifts tonight, running through Sunday night," he said. "The biggest concern is the wind and potential drifting, not the snowfall totals or rates of snowfall, so every district will be ready to go; DPW is hoping to have things pretty much cleaned up by Super Bowl time on Sunday evening."