Winter storm watch for Friday upgraded to lake-effect snow warning

"Wherever it sets up and settles and sits for a while, we expect anywhere from 9 to 16 inches of snow," Reynolds said.

However, what will set this weather event apart from previous storms of the season will be strong winds, gusting up to 45 mph.

"We've gotten 9 to 16 inches of snow before. It's just that the winds are going to be pretty strong with this event," said Reynolds.

It'll be accompanied by a lot of blowing and drifting snow that will, naturally, create slippery travel conditions for those who have to be in traffic. Once the blustery weather conditions die down late Saturday evening, a bracing chill will be left in the air that will not only sting, but linger.

"We might have a brief reprieve in terms of a warmup, but, in the long term, it looks like it's going to be cold for quite some time," Reynolds said.

Peter Anderson, press secretary for Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, said the Department of Public Works is prepared for Friday's snow event.