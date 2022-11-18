Winter storm scenes: Buffalo News staff shares morning updates

From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff peered outside Friday morning to gauge the impact of the winter storm on their neighborhoods.
The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in West Seneca and other parts of the Southtowns overnight.
Not surprisingly and as predicted, the results were far from uniform. Hamburg and other Southtowns felt the brunt of the storm in its first 12 hours, with accumulation approaching two feet, with the Northtowns and Niagara County dusting off a few inches and wondering when it would receive its expected share.
Almost 20 inches of snow fell overnight in Orchard Park. #Buffalosnow pic.twitter.com/FklBb1NTYK— Mark Mulville (@MQMulville) November 18, 2022
Digging out in Eden. pic.twitter.com/0br67HogjI— David Robinson (@drobby) November 18, 2022
Walking back through knee deep wet heavy snow in Orchard Park. #Buffalosnow pic.twitter.com/AAq5wikfOs— Mark Mulville (@MQMulville) November 18, 2022
The snow in East Amherst is currently Christmas Card pretty. #Buffalosnow pic.twitter.com/2rdFeVNFrV— Cathaleen Curtiss (@photocc) November 18, 2022
A snowplow just drove past my house in Lewiston, NY, but we don't need plows here. Just a dusting so far. pic.twitter.com/10Ew2GHOBX— Mike McAndrew (@mikemcandrew1) November 18, 2022
This is West Amherst, a mile from the Niagara County line. I followed the forecasts very closely and this is what was expected. More to come. And more to come. pic.twitter.com/bNqGMqPYuw— Bruce Andriatch (@BAndriatch) November 18, 2022
Obligatory Friday morning snow report from North Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/C2dIDUtD8S— Natalie Brophy (@brophy_natalie) November 18, 2022
Only about 7 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Friday in the Town of Tonawanda. Don’t even need to fire up the snowblower … yet pic.twitter.com/I9m7ZI4eqq— Jon Harris (@ByJonHarris) November 18, 2022
A manageable Round 1 in North Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/hWFZJgUXF1— Matthew Spina (@MatthewSpina1) November 18, 2022
Personal storm update on a platform that still works! Roughly six inches at West Utica and Delaware. In 5 minutes of aimless wandering, saw as many people as cars. West Utica has a thick coating of slush. Startlingly clear skies, break in precipitation at edge of Elmwood Village. pic.twitter.com/rqZZ1oEpZ7— Ben Tsujimoto (@Tsuj10) November 18, 2022
