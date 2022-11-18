 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm scenes: Buffalo News staff shares morning updates

  • Updated
Car covered

A car is covered with snow in the Southtowns on Friday.

 (Mark Mulville/ Buffalo News)
From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff peered outside Friday morning to gauge the impact of the winter storm on their neighborhoods.

Not surprisingly and as predicted, the results were far from uniform. Hamburg and other Southtowns felt the brunt of the storm in its first 12 hours, with accumulation approaching two feet, with the Northtowns and Niagara County dusting off a few inches and wondering when it would receive its expected share.

Check back for more updates over the course of the storm.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

