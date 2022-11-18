Winter storm scenes: Buffalo News staff shares morning updates

From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff peered outside Friday morning to gauge the impact of the winter storm on their neighborhoods.

The storm dumped more than a foot of snow in West Seneca and other parts of the Southtowns overnight.

Not surprisingly and as predicted, the results were far from uniform. Hamburg and other Southtowns felt the brunt of the storm in its first 12 hours, with accumulation approaching two feet, with the Northtowns and Niagara County dusting off a few inches and wondering when it would receive its expected share.