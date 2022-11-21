Winter storm behind us, signs point toward decent weather for Turkey Trot

The sun is shining, the snow has stopped and the weather looks promising for the 127th Annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

Pre-race packet pickup started Monday and registration remained open for those who want to sign up.

Besides taking part in one of Western New York's signature annual events, those who participate have an opportunity to show the region what it means to live in the City of Good Neighbors. The YMCA is collecting nonperishable food items at its branches and packet pickup sites.

Packet pickup runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at the Independent Health Family YMCA, 150 Tech Drive in Amherst.

Packets are also available from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Delaware Family YMCA, 2564 Delaware Ave., before the start of the race at 9 on the avenue outside.

More than 12,000 people are expected to walk and run the event, which the National Weather Service predicts will take place under overcast skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Thousands more will gather along portions of the nearly 5-mile course, which stretches south to after-parties at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The race field normally reaches its limit in early to mid-November, but slots still remained Monday afternoon.

"We've got some limited spots available," said Mario Hicks, vice president for financial development for the regional YMCA.

Learn more and register at YMCATurkeyTrot.org.

YMCA officials encourage motorists to avoid the race course completely. Traffic will be prohibited on Delaware Avenue from the Y to Church Street and restricted Thanksgiving morning in the following areas:

• From 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. along Delaware Avenue from Hertel to Comet avenues.

• From 4:30 a.m. to noon on Franklin Street from Court to Mohawk streets and on Pearl Street between West Huron and Court streets.

The Turkey Trot, started in 1896, is the oldest annual consecutively run footrace in North America. It is the regional Y’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds support programs that empower youth, improve community health, and ensure YMCA access for all.