Winter parking restrictions on residential streets, bus routes return

On the heels of Buffalo’s first lake effect snowfall, the city’s annual winter parking restrictions are set to return, including one that was lifted during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Enforcement of winter parking regulations on Metro Bus routes will start at 1:30 a.m. Monday and remain in effect every day from 1:30 to 7 a.m. through April 1, Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer announced.
The city also will reactivate posted 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate-side parking rules on residential streets. The regulations were suspended last winter season to accommodate Buffalonians who were working and learning from home in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Although this fall has been unseasonably warm, we all know Buffalo weather can switch to winter conditions overnight,” Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement. “Also, as Buffalo’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continues and most residents are no longer working from home and students are back in the classroom, my Administration is reinstating 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking regulations on residential side streets. I urge residents to follow the posted regulations.”
In November 2020, the Brown administration launched a pilot text-notification program for Buffalo residents with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate-side parking regulations on their streets.
Vehicles had to be moved only when snow and/or ice was forecast and residents received a text alert from the city.
At the time, Brown said the program, called the BuffAlert Parking Update, took into account the more “pronounced” parking needs in neighborhoods due to Covid-19, in which more people were working from home, laid off or going through a difficult time financially.
Residents who signed up for the program received a text message or phone call 24 hours before the alternate side parking restrictions needed to be enforced for snow removal.
The alerts also were to be posted on the city’s social media platforms and its website.
The idea behind the program was to make it more convenient for people with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. alternate side parking to park on their streets.