Accumulating snow is in the forecast for Friday in Western New York, with 2 to 4 inches expected from the Niagara Frontier east and 4 to 7 in Southern Erie, Wyoming and the Southern Tier, according to the National Weather Service of Buffalo.

For the Buffalo metro area and Niagara County, light snow is expected to start in the morning and continue through the night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

It will also be windy, with sustained winds of 10 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for areas south and southeast of the Buffalo metro area.

The greatest accumulations are expected to be in the higher terrains.

It will be enough snow to cause difficult travel conditions during the morning and evening commute Friday in these areas.