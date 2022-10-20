Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Town of Tonawanda

The winning ticket for Wednesday's Take 5 evening drawing was purchased at a convenience store in the Town of Tonawanda, New York State Lottery officials announced.
The ticket, worth $37,429.50, was sold at Parkside Mini Mart, 1150 Sheridan Drive. The winning numbers were 4, 7, 10, 16 and 25.
Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers. In Wednesday evening's drawing, 173 players matched four numbers and won $324.50 each.