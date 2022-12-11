Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Cheektowaga

The winning ticket for the Take 5 drawing Saturday evening was purchased at a supermarket in Cheektowaga, New York Lottery officials announced.
The ticket, worth $38.085.50, was sold at the Tops at 3865 Union Road. It matched all five numbers drawn – 8, 19, 24, 29 and 35.
Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers. In Saturday evening's drawing, 118 players matched four numbers and won $484 apiece.