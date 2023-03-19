The winning ticket in Saturday's Take 5 midday drawing was purchased in a convenience store in Cattaraugus County, New York Lottery officials announced.
The ticket, worth $20,559.50, was sold at the 7-Eleven Store at 269 Main St., Randolph, and matched all five winning numbers: 3, 5, 8, 17 and 39. There were 96 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $321 each.
Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.