The winning ticket in Saturday's Take 5 midday drawing was purchased in a convenience store in Cattaraugus County, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth $20,559.50, was sold at the 7-Eleven Store at 269 Main St., Randolph, and matched all five winning numbers: 3, 5, 8, 17 and 39. There were 96 runners-up who matched four numbers, winning $321 each.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.