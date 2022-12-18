Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Amherst

One of the two winning tickets for the Take 5 drawing Saturday evening was purchased at a convenience store in Amherst, New York Lottery officials announced.

The ticket, worth $18,960.50, was sold at the Speedway shop at 1810 Maple Road. It matched all five numbers drawn – 10, 15, 26, 27, 33. The other was sold in the Town of Philadelphia in Jefferson County.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers. In Saturday evening's drawing, 102 players matched four numbers and won $557.50 apiece.